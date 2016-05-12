Young Frankenstein Draws Record Crowd

Mines Little Theater (MLT) just wrapped up its final performances for the spring musical, Young Frankenstein. After working long hours, attending countless rehearsals, and managing a myriad of elements critical for the production, the crew gave a performance that was a pleasure to see come to fruition.

Performed at the Bunker Auditorium amidst an audience whispering in anticipation, Young Frankenstein blends elements of unabashed college humor and bold artistic talent. Young Frankenstein is a musical based on the 1974 Mel Brooks’ film of the same name.

It follows Victor Frankenstein’s descendant, Frederick, as he claims his family mansion in Transylvania. A simple trip to settle a legal matter quickly escalates as Frederick is convinced by hilarious apparitions of his ancestors to bring a monster to life as they once did. The results bring almost deadly yet certainly entertaining consequences, and Frederick has to do some quick thinking to save his neck…and his monster.

The show was comprised of beautiful voices, impressive acting, exquisite hand-built sets, a marvelous technical crew, and fantastic choreography. Those who have followed MLT’s progress through the newspaper this semester will recognize the many elements that have gone into the musical this year, and the final performances were a culmination of all that hard work.

Mines students have consistently proven they can be passionate about the arts as well as engineering, and this production is a further step to make this point. MLT will begin working this summer on a brand-new, student-written play to be performed around August, and then will continue with fall and spring productions.

If the past is any indication, Mines can expect great things from MLT – stay tuned for the next time they take the stage.

Photo by Daniel Rose.