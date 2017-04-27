Students Enjoy Food, Games, and Dinosaurs at the Annual E-Days Carnival

As the sun made a late E-Days appearance Saturday afternoon, students, faculty, and Golden community members gathered on the IM fields to celebrate the annual carnival. The “So What Brothers” band played a mix of lively music for the occasion.

Mines’ organizations sponsored several carnival games and activities, including a bean bag game about consent (Students Advocating for Against Violence and for Education), tiny carnival games (Solar Decathlon), and pool noodle javelin (Sigma Kappa).

The American Society of Mechanical Engineer’s giant Jenga and Mines Without Border’s cakewalk were also popular booths. For energetic participants, an inflated obstacle course, climbing rock wall, and inflatable sword fighting offered a greater challenge.

Local restaurants and breweries also offered a variety of free food for CSM students. Voodoo donuts distributed dozens of quirky donuts and Gold Mine Cupcakes gave out frosted treats. E-Days carnival classics like Qdoba also ventured to campus, and several local craft breweries (Holidaily, Avery, and Breckenridge breweries, among others) advertised with students.

Many booths and participants also embodied the PreHistorE-Days theme, donning fun hats and costumes and decorating with dinosaurs. In the true spirit of science and celebration, a full dinosaur skeleton was hired to peruse the carnival and take interesting photos with participants.

