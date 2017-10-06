Athlete Spotlight: Cameron Mayberry

While Mines football as a program has been just as successful as previous years, there is a new star on the field: Junior Cameron Mayberry. In Mayberry’s first career start on September 9th, he scored an impressive four touchdowns and rushed for 189 yards, helping the Orediggers in their 70-0 win against New Mexico Highlands University.

Although the Orediggers lost 38-36 to Colorado Mesa the next weekend, Mayberry rushed for a school-record 39 carries, beating out the previous record of 35 carries that has stood since 1975. Mayberry and the Orediggers came back with a vengeance on September 23rd against Western State, with the Orediggers winning 45-7, in part thanks to Mayberry’s three touchdowns and 155 rushing yards.

Grade: Junior/ Redshirt Sophomore

Hometown: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Major: Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

What made you choose Mines?

Mayberry’s self-stated goal in high school was to “simply to play football at the next level”. He figured that “Mines has a great football program and academics, so why not?”

What are some challenges of being a student athlete at Mines?

Mayberry shared that many of the challenges are what most people would expect: “Time management. Waking up and paying attention all day…then running around hitting people for a couple of hours in the afternoon.” Despite Mayberry humorously downplaying the intensity of being a starting varsity athlete, there is no doubt that early morning workouts and afternoon practices on top of a Mines workload can be draining. “It’s all good fun though,” explained Mayberry, “it builds character.”

What do you see your role on the team as?

“I see my role on the team quite objectively: running the ball as hard as I can,” said Mayberry.

Favorite part about football?

“The greatest part about playing football at Mines” for Mayberry, despite his accolades and on-field success, is “enjoying the character and ambition of the players around [him]”.

Role Models?

Mayberry’s role models include “Lance Armstrong, Neo [from Matrix], and Frodo [from Lord of the Rings].”

Hobbies, besides athletics?

In the little free time he has, Mayberry enjoys playing League of Legends, Overwatch, and Tetris. He also enjoys mountain biking and Frisbee golfing, among many other things.