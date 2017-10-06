Women’s Volleyball Starts Conference Strong

Entering Homecoming weekend with a conference record of 4-0, and an overall record of 10-3, the Mines volleyball team is on fire with a four-game win streak. With a rock-solid defense letting few points through, and a strong offense making opposing teams tremble, the Orediggers are making victories look easy!

“Compared to last year, we have really stepped it up,” said senior, and RMAC Defensive Player of the Week, LaRose Currie, explaining how the underclassmen players have really improved, and how the team “replaced last year’s libero and right side well”.

Senior Madeline Behr added that while “it’s always hard to compare teams year to year” she also thinks that the team is excelling this year. “Our coaches are doing an excellent job in training us in ways that exploit our strengths and improve our weaknesses”, she said, adding that this is “always a good plan for success!”

Currie also discussed coaching tactics, saying that “our coaches have had us work on individual skills” which then enables the team to “break down the game” on a case-by-case basis “then build it back up as a team”. This breakdown-buildup strategy helps the Orediggers avoid “chaos moments” as Behr calls them- when everyone is out of position. Behr shared that these “chaos moments” are one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

The team’s strengths this year include “making big plays, keeping opponents out of position to run a strong offense, and knowing the opponent so well that nothing they do in a match surprises us”, said Behr. This preparation and strong hitting offense shows in games like that against Colorado Christian University, where the Orediggers went set-for-set, until they finally took the match, in a 3-2 win.

All of this success comes despite multiple injuries across the team, confided Behr. “However,” she added, “I think that paired with our undefeated start to conference, this speaks volumes for the depth, talent, and flexibility of our team.”

Come cheer on the Orediggers as they play two big rivals this month- Colorado Mesa University at 5 PM on Oct. 14, and Metro State at 7 PM on Oct. 20, both in Lockridge Arena!