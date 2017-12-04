Basketball Begins Season

Both the Men and Women’s Varsity Basketball teams had a busy first home weekend, with both teams starting off their seasons strong. The Women’s team beat Central Washington 61-56 on Friday, Nov. 17, with Nicole Archambeau and Anna Kollmorgen both putting up double digit points.

The Orediggers then played Sioux Falls on Saturday, Nov. 18, and faced a crushing buzz-beater loss, with the final scoreboard reading 54-52. Despite this devastating final shot, the Orediggers played strong, with Archambeau leading the way again, followed by Emily Bailey.

On the Men’s side, there was just as much tension in the crowds with a couple very close games. On Friday, Nov. 17, the Orediggers fought through a double overtime game to beat Fort Hayes St.

The Orediggers were down by over ten points in the last minute, but tied it up and pushed through the overtime to victory. “After the game, everyone was pumped,” said Luke Schroepfer. “We beat them last year on a last second shot at their place and came back and beat them this year,” he noted, adding, “Everyone was jumping around and screaming- games like those are the reason we play basketball. It’s just fun.”

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Men’s team took on Nebraska-Kearney, and while the game did not have quite as much excitement as the night before, the Orediggers still put away a decisive victory. “This weekend was great for the team,” shared Benjamin Sonnefeld. “We had two big wins that we can build on for this season.”

These wins were big, particularly as some younger players got a chance to shine. Freshmen Mason Baker and Michael Glen led the team in points, with 18 apiece. “I saw a lot of growth from some of the younger guys,” commented Sonnefeld. “That’ll be huge for our success down the road.”

When asked about the Fort Hayes double overtime win, Sonnefeld commented, “I still can’t believe we won that game. The last minute was just a blur, but the fans really helped us out by getting loud when Fort Hayes was on the line.”

With such an exciting weekend behind them, keep an eye on the Men and Women’s Varsity Basketball teams for more exciting games to come. “This weekend showed us and everyone that we are a solid well-rounded team,” wrapped up Schroepfer, “And I’m personally looking forward to the rest of the season.”