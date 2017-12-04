DC Review: Justice League

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is the fourth film in the DC cinematic universe. The film follows Bruce Wayne after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the inspiration he receives from Superman’s selfless act as he enlists newfound allies to fight a greater foe.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash. With an all-star cast and hero roster such as this, it is easy to say this movie is very fun, enjoyable, and has all the trappings a superhero fan could wish for in a Justice League film.

The League’s chemistry is seen with much success throughout the movie. The relationships formed between the characters and how they play off each other during different scenes could not be better for what the movie had going for it.

The film sets up great jumping off points with many different characters and corners of the universe to explore. Beyond that, it would be remiss to not talk about the making of this film.

While Zack Snyder directed this film, he did step down from post-production duties due to a family tragedy. To finish the film, Warner Brothers hired Joss Whedon. Whedon came into the film conducting reshoots, rewriting enough portions of the script to earn him a writing credit, and his final cut of the film is the version presented in theaters.

The film could have easily suffered from a “too many cooks in the kitchen situation” but it fortunately does not. However, Whedon’s stepping into the film did cause the budget to balloon to a whopping $300 million.

It is astonishing to see a budget of this size until you learn about the Henry Cavill mustache incident, key reshoots, and the large use of CGI. Due to heavy reliance on CGI (an extremely noticeable use of it at that), the film does get bogged down and certain scenes suffer. By no means is the movie ruined. However, it is hard not to see other successful examples of CGI and be a bit disappointed.

While this film does have issues, at the end of the day it is the Justice League. These heroes have been waiting for their big screen team up debut since their inception and seeing them together is a spectacle. Justice League is worth the brisk two-hour watch and has much to enjoy. Be sure to stay for two great post-credit scenes.