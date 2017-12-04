MCU Review: Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok is the seventeenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows The God of Thunder as he fights against Hela and the destruction of Asgard. If most of that sentence sounded like gibberish to you, no worries, this film brings more than your run of the mill superhero story. New Zealand Director Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do in the Shadows, and Eagle vs Shark) brings his comedic genius to this movie.

A majority of the film’s humor and timing lands really well, with most jokes followed by an outbreak of chuckles and laughs. In addition to the comedy, the film has fantastic action set pieces.

There are numerous memorable scenes throughout the movie that have you jumping off the edge of your seat in excitement.

To not discuss the cast and performances in this film would be criminal. Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Mark Ruffalo return with great success as their recognizable characters of Thor, Loki, and the Hulk respectively. Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins also bring their A-Game to the film.

Tessa Thompson absolutely steals the show. Her performance as Valkyrie is arguably the best part of the movie. While she is not widely known, she is definitely an actress to look out for in the future.

Cate Blanchett’s performance as the film’s antagonist is a great disruption to the MCU adage that Marvel movies lack strong villains. She is a force to be reckoned with and adds a compelling new layer to the universe.

For fans of the MCU, comics, and superheroes this movie will be full of Easter eggs, references, and interesting implications for the broader Marvel Universe as a whole.

Overall, Thor: Ragnarok brings great humor, action, and a fantastic theater experience.