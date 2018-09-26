Jacob’s to-do-by-graduation checklist

You only have four years in college (or four and a half, or five…) and you need to make the most of them. As an Oredigger, you are a student at one of the most premier universities in the world. It’s too easy to get caught up in the grind of labs, homework, and tests- and don’t even get me started on the extracurriculars. Despite- or perhaps because of- all of the work there is to be done before graduation, it’s important to take a break every now and then, and enjoy the culture, cuisine, and beauty of Golden, and the wonderful state of Colorado.

This “To Do by Graduation” checklist should give you a good starting point. Feel free to add your own!

Walk Clear Creek: A pristine mountain stream littered with historical plaques and monuments- grab a dog, a friend, or just a water bottle and enjoy the peace and culture of Clear Creek. Stop by the Clear Creek History Park (right by the 11th Street parking lot) and bring a quarter to feed the chickens!

Summit a 14’er: With 53 peaks that stand over 14,000 feet in Colorado, the only question is: which one?! Mount Bierstadt is a great choice for beginners, and if you’re not much of a hiker, you can nearly drive to the top of Mount Evans! If you’re looking for a challenge, “The Quad” may be for you- Mounts Lincoln, Democrat, Cameron, and Bross are in close enough proximity that they can all be summitted in a day trip.

Homecoming Concert: Nestled on Kafadar Commons with a music festival vibe, this year’s concert openers are performing EDM and country sets respectively, while the headliner, The Mowglis, are performing an alternative rock set. There is something for everyone, and all for only $15 a ticket!

Cardboard Boat Race: Grab some friends and craft the best boat you can! Really, the BEST boat you can- that Clear Creek water is chilly in the spring! Only once a year on the Saturday of E-Days.

Pro Sports: Date nights, Girl’s nights, Guy’s nights- really any night will do to watch the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche, or Denver Nuggets play. Watch for discounted tickets from Mines Activity Council (MAC)!

Sherpa House: A true cultural gem, Sherpa House on Washington Avenue is a Nepalese restaurant and culture center. The lunch buffet is only $11.99!

E-Days: E-Days!

Hike North and South Table: Hopefully you take in the beauty of the tables at least once a day- a great way to enjoy them is from the top. North Table has trailheads off of Peery Dr. and Highway 93, and South Table has a trailhead straight down 18th Street past Safeway.

Coors Brewery Tour: Wait in line at the parking lot on 13th and Ford to participate in a fun tour of the brewing facilities, or drive straight down 12th Street into the facility, and take the “short tour”. Those of legal drinking age can enjoy three complimentary fresh brewed Coors products, and everyone can drink as much free root beer and lemonade as they want. Enjoy responsibly!

Tailgate and Football Game: There is nothing quite like the excitement in the crisp fall air before a big Orediggers game! The games are exciting, and the halftime shows are a treat too with performances from the dance team and the band. MAC usually does tons of giveaways at the tailgates!

Bonfire Burritos: Made from scratch, and always delicious. This rustic food truck sits stationary on South Golden Road, just past King Soopers.