Ski movie All In a move in a modern direction at Backcountry Ski Club screening

This Friday, the Backcountry ski club is hosting their annual movie benefitting the Friends of Berthoud Pass. The film this year is Matchstick Production’s All In. The movie follows 8 different skiers as they ski across Utah, Alaska, British Columbia and more.

All In is not quite like every other ski movie out there. Half of its 8 member cast are women. Unlike movies about women skiing (like AS WE ARE), All In is just about skiing and the people who enjoy it. The movie isn’t about girl power or being a mom on top of skiing, it’s about some of the best skiers in the world, regardless of gender, sending some of the best lines in the world. Some of the best ski movies (like G.N.A.R. or The Art of Flight) in the past were just male skiers. But now in 2018, women in ski films, simply as cast members and not tokens of diversity, is the new norm.

But why were women not in ski films as much until now? While there are a lot of factors that likely contributed to this, a big factor is the lack of women who backcountry ski and board. A 2013 study from Snowsports Industries America found that 27% of non-resort backcountry skiers are female and 18% of non-resort backcountry snowboarders are females. While there isn’t much data on how the industry has progressed since then, all signs point to more ladies getting out and enjoying the backcountry, and maybe even making a movie or two.

The Backcountry Ski Club’s showing of All In is Friday, Oct. 26 in Coolbaugh Hall. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the film starts at 8:15. The film is free, but there is a raffle for cool prizes and donations are encouraged. All proceeds go to the Friends of Berthoud Pass organization.