Dan’s Book Club

I forgot about George Orwell’s masterpiece 1984 until I saw the cover for the latest edition of it.

Yeah. Chilling.

I am going to recommend this book because I think it is more relevant than ever in recent years. When this book was first printed in 1948 Big Brother was an idea, a terrifying idea, but wasn’t real. Now with the rise of Facebook and NSA the concept seems less and less far-fetched. More so was the rise of alternative facts which is the concept of blackwhite, which Wikipedia defines as “the ability to believe that black is white, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary,” brought to life. 1984 is on my list of books to reread this year because it is a such a harrowing look at the power of language and the subtle parallels between the book and the world of social media. When I first read this book in high school, a lot of the themes were lost on me. Having read it again since then, the book is so much more powerful.