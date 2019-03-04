Extinguishing the flames: Justice, mercy, and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

This is part three of an essay on the current crisis in Israel and Palestine.

For all too many, life in Gaza is hell. The region has over 50% unemployment (one of the highest rates in the world), there are consistent power shortages, and 97% of the water in the region is unfit for human consumption. Responsibility for the deplorable conditions, according to the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise (AICE), resides in Hamas, the terrorist group that controls the region. AICE said in regard to Gaza: “the international media and critics of Israel have repeatedly called the situation in Gaza a ‘humanitarian crisis’ and blamed Israel for the conditions, ignoring the fact that Hamas has full authority within the [Gaza] Strip and has routinely diverted aid, medical supplies and other resources away from the public to its fighters.” The rhetorical tactic of blaming Hamas has been mirrored by Israeli leadership, including the current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a statement about the current fighting on the Gaza border, he said: “if Hamas had not pushed them there, then nothing would happen. Hamas holds responsibility for doing this, and they’re deliberately doing it.”

But the weight of blame should not entirely rest on Palestine or Israel. The situation in Gaza is more complicated than either side seems willing to admit. Hamas, which controls the region, has destroyed truckloads of aid coming into Gaza in the past. But, Israel also delivers, on average, only 120 truckloads of food and aid every day to the region, an amount significantly smaller than the 500 loads the United Nations says the region needs. Israel destroys internationally funded construction projects in Gaza (with airstrikes and conventional military force), but Hamas also diverts material away from those projects to make their tunnels to Israel. Israel uses international aid flowing through their banks to Gaza to count as their own aid to the region, when they seem to give none of their own money. But Hamas, in turn, uses the money that flows into the region to fund their terrorist operations. Both sides attempt to paint themselves as the victims. They both try to whitewash their responsibility to the atrocities taking place. But both have helped create the situation that exists today. And while blame is evenly spread, responsibility is not. Power confers responsibility.

In regard to Gaza, Israel has all the power. They control the water, food, and money that flows into the region. They manage the aid to the Palestinians, and they collect their taxes. With such outsized power comes commensurate responsibility. It is perfectly reasonable to have higher expectations of Israel, than Hamas, to address the situation in Gaza — regardless of whether Israel caused it. Instead, Israel chooses to do nothing of substance. They pontificate about the dangers of the region, condemning the actions of Hamas, glossing over their own culpability. Mercy is being ignored, and atrocities are being overlooked.

* * *

This is where we are today: a situation that haunts me. The current state of affairs is dire, and neither side appears willing or interested in substantive change. Palestine refuses to budge on its demands for a total reparation for the past. Israel uses the actions of Hamas to obfuscate their obligation to help innocent Palestinians. Eventually, Israel and Palestine will need to reckon with their histories and atone for their mistakes, but they also need to think about the present. Insistence on blaming each other for the past has done nothing but kept them recalcitrant to the demands of today. I am reminded of a quotation by Amos Oz, the Israeli writer and journalist who recently passed away:

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a tragedy, a clash between one very powerful, very convincing, very painful claim over this land and another no less powerful, no less convincing claim. Now such a clash between right claims can be resolved in one of two manners. There’s the Shakespeare tradition of resolving a tragedy with the stage hewed with dead bodies and justice of sorts prevails. But there is also the Chekhov tradition. In the conclusion of the tragedy by Chekhov, everyone is disappointed, disillusioned, embittered, heartbroken, but alive. And my colleagues and I have been working, trying…not to find the sentimental happy ending, a brotherly love, a sudden honeymoon to the Israeli-Palestinian tragedy, but a Chekhovian ending, which means clenched teeth compromise.”

The two nations are stuck in 1948 while injustice is happening now. Before they address the overarching claims of responsibility and justice, they must first address the human suffering happening in front of them. As Amos Oz remarked, this will require prudent and pragmatic compromise. Neither side will walk away happy from these peace talks, but they will be alive, and their countries will have the ability to flourish. If such peace talks fail, they will be the final act of two nations torn to the ground by the blaze of their conflict.

When a house is burning, you put out the fire before you figure out who or what started it. For a more geopolitical analogy: when forests are burning, as they are in California, the top priority is first to put them out, not to decide if it was a result of global warming or an electrical shortage.

The arguments surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are continuously bogged down with idealistic aspirations and imprudent persistence on assigning blame to each side. Blame is pejorative: an attack on moral authority. As Frederick Douglass remarked: “power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.” As long as both sides of the conflict treat each other as mortal enemies, they are unlikely to cede any modicum of authority to the other by accepting responsibility for the past. Both sides desire to remain the victim, to show the world that the other side is punching down on them while they are innocently holding to their values. But Palestine and Israel have an ethical obligation to address the crisis happening today, hidden to them under the myopia of a quest for blame.

None of this is to argue that Israel and Palestine should forgo justice and responsibility indefinitely. They are and will continue to be integral to lasting peace. But true justice is not achieved by letting atrocities take place in front of you so that you can claim to be the “true” victim of injustice. Both groups have forgotten what they wanted from the beginning: a safe nation for their citizens.

I am reminded of the song Dayenu, which speaks of the Jewish exodus from Egypt. The song speaks of God’s actions, but not about how it solved every crisis or gave the Jews everything they desired. It talks about how any of God’s actions, so long as they pushed the Jews in the right direction, were enough. It may not be time to fix the entire conflict, but that does not mean the groups cannot do something. The conflation of complete reconciliation and change writ-large has led to nothing happening at all. Empathy, mercy, and humanity have all been shunned from the conversation in the search of blame. Human suffering is taking place at the cost of justice, that is a balance neither side, nor the world, should tolerate.