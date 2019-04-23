Yale your passion out loud: Mines Students Attend Conference at Prestigious University

Emma Braun

Contributor

Amongst the countless clubs on the Mines campus which generate opportunities for students to pursue their passions and interests, the Mines African Student Union (MASU), has recently come back to campus with a unique experience of their own. Every year, Yale University hosts the Yale African Development Conference in early April to promote the exploration of universal issues the African continent is likely to face in future years. Universities from all over the nation flock to this conference put on by the Yale Association for African Peace and Development (YAAPD) to learn about political, social and technical problems that need to be addressed.

However, very few of them have the technical, or even STEM-centric education that Colorado School of Mines offers.

Nine Mines students with a passion for African affairs were able to make their way to New Haven to attend this conference, representing CSM for the first time [and only occasionally had to explain what Colorado School of Mines was]. Led by Dr. Hudson, a professor in the HASS department at Mines who specializes in the religion and politics of Africa, students were able to participate in workshops offered by the conference that covered topics specifically addressing current issues in Africa such as panels on diaspora, activism and technology. The