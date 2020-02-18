Royal Family Drama

Many of us have a fascination with the idea of royalty. It seems exceptionally foreign in the

United States and so we are drawn into any sort of drama coming from the British Royal Family

in particular, and the latest tabloids have been exploding with news of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle. The most recent uproar began with the couple’s initial decision to split their time commitment between the United Kingdom and North America. As members of the royal family, they are obligated to devote their efforts to the UK, so this decision infuriated many of the UK’s citizens, and supposedly even the Queen herself. After months of discussion though, the couple finally chose to completely relinquish their places as senior members of the royal family, and therefore their titles as His and Her Royal Highness.



After a statement confirming that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were in fact stepping down was released, the Queen and other members of the royal family put forward their thoughts on the matter. The family was supportive of their desire for a more independent and peaceful lifestyle that would be less scrutinized by the media; the Queen stated, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the agreement declares that they are no longer responsible for military appointments or representing the Queen and will not receive any funds or grants for royal duties. In addition, they will be repaying the Sovereign Grant money they had received to renovate their residence. Information regarding the couple’s security measures have not been determined yet though it’s safe to assume the family will still be well protected in the future. This agreement will officially take effect in Spring of 2020.



The future of the royal family now seems to lie primarily with Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate. Prince Harry and Meghan plan to spend the majority of their time in North America, specifically Canada. Meghan Markle was very much a humanitarian long before she had married Prince Harry, and her efforts in helping people has only increased since. She worked often in Canada and she hopes to continue what she had started years ago now that she no longer carries her royal responsibilities.

