What happens when you have pandemic restrictions for gatherings, a grand budget of almost zero, and a call for something to do on a weekend? Create48!

So what happened? On September 5th, the organizers (Geoff McIntyre, Summer Jackson, Jessie Fehrenbach, Chris Wilhoite) finished preparations in the evening just as the participants showed up. With everyone wearing masks hiding half their face, an icebreaker was in order: random words were yelled out and written onto a board. Random groups were formed and given two words from the board. Objective: three minutes to brainstorm and thirty seconds to pitch it. Some examples were fire robots, plasma batteries, and steel potatoes.

With everyone warmed up, it was onto the main event. The theme was ‘makeshift’ and ‘lack of resources’. Ideas were pitched onto a sticky note wall. Two top ideas were picked through voting and the two teams were formed. Research and crafting started as everyone headed home for the night. Coming back the next morning, each group met with design mentors (Will Fleckenstein, Summer Jackson) for 30 minutes. Prototyping continued until 2:30 and everyone gathered for the finale.

Group 1, Dendrite: use old 3G towers to provide quality internet for improvised and remote neighborhoods. The towers would send highly directional beams to provide data. The name “Dendrite” comes from brain neurons on the theme of connectivity.

Group 2, Third-World Manufacturing: a functioning sterling engine. Using sterling engine technology, generators can be made to produce enough electricity for a small village. By creating electricity outside homes using heat, hazardous utilities can be replaced with safer electric ones.

The judges (Mirna Matjik, Jessie Fehrenbach, Torin Johnson) first looked at the prototype and guessed what it was for. This was to encourage the idea that design should speak for itself. Each group then had five minutes to present their design followed by Q&A with the judges.

Judges and organizers stepped out for deliberation. Judging categories were based on the quality of the idea (novelty, impact, research) and the quality of the presentation (communication of ideas). The big drumroll came and Dendrite won (by a narrow margin)! The winners got a $150 Target gift card (provided as sponsorship from Target) and both teams received handmade trophies.

Create48 is a unique achievement. Mines students came together to be innovative and creative even during the pandemic – they took something back. It is a testimony of how nothing will stop us from tinkering, problem-solving, and thinking outside-the-box. The event represents the ideas, unity, and ingenuity of our community that ever-persist. It’s truly a great victory, for all of us. •