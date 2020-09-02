Grewcock Presidential Scholars Program Launches

Bruce Grewcock, ‘76. Image courtesy of Mines Newsroom.

If you follow Mines on social media, you likely saw that the school received $30 million from alumnus Bruce Grewcock and his wife Debra. According to the Mines Newsroom, these funds will provide scholarships covering tuition and fees to ten new students each year in addition to activities and travel opportunities.

The program aims to develop leaders not just in industry, but in government and business as well. The program will not interfere with traditional Mines STEM degrees, rather, it will be offered in conjunction with them. Said Bruce Grewcock, “Mines students are already high achievers with great drive and technical savvy. Through this program, students with exceptional leadership potential will gain the skills and knowledge they need to take initiative, inspire others and successfully advance our ever-changing world.”

Skills will be developed through travel opportunities focused on leadership, regular meetings, and mentorship from professional leaders. Given that Grewcock is the former CEO of Kiewit Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, I would venture a guess that students in this program will make some high-powered connections.

Overall, the Grewcock Presidential Scholars program sounds like it has a lot of potential. As the former Mines SWE President and a student in the Engineering & Technology Management program, I have to say, I’m a bit envious. Not just of the funding–I would love the opportunity to supplement my degree with a program like this. But, alas, it looks like I started my undergraduate degree four years too early. I look forward to seeing how the program develops! •