Mines Student Organizations Battle COVID’s Attack on Social Life

Extra! Extra! Read even more about it! Worldwide pandemic delivers a crushing blow to gatherings of any kind!

I’m sure you’re being bombarded with COVID information from every direction, though maybe not in a 1920s newspaper boy voice. However, the newspaper boy is correct; social life has changed dramatically since March. This means that the social life of many Mines students (myself included) has taken a hit as well, considering how many of us socialize through extracurriculars. This summer, the leaders of our student organizations were hard at work trying to figure out how to support their members from a distance. I reached out to some of the biggest organizations on campus to find out what they were doing to stay connected–abbreviated strategies are below, with my favorites underlined. Complete statements can be found on Page 2 of this article.

Note: The membership of many organizations is not accurately represented by the students listed as members on its Engage page. However, the numbers do provide some information that can be used for comparison purposes.

Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

1445 Engage members

Source: Taryn Tucker, President

“Welcome back to campus SWE-ple, we can’t wait to be with you all again!”

Book club

Meetings with other campus organizations

Evening meeting slots once a month

Skills-based workshops in collaboration with campus labs

Virtual meetings with attendance prizes

Graduate Student Government (GSG)

~1420 graduate students (Mines site)

Source: Maxwell Silver, President

Providing student emergency funding, expanding travel grants, allowing the compensation of virtual speakers

Transitioned the entire Graduate Research and Discovery Symposium (GRADS) to a virtual format

Coordinated with departments to ensure policies are respectful of TA safety and comfort levels

Week-long social distanced scavenger hunt (starting Monday!)

Partnering with USG to work on improving the experiences of our BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community.

Panhellenic Council

~867 members. According to the Mines website, Fraternity/Sorority life accounts for roughly 17% of undergraduate students.

Source: Abigail Osburn, Panhellenic President

“Panhel and all of FSL [fraternity/sorority life] is primarily focused on our member’s safety, while still wanting to provide opportunities for connection, fun, and educational growth through the semester.”

In-person events adhering to rigorous standards & regulations developed with SAIL/admin

Online/virtual programming being developed

International Student Council (ISC)

679 international students last year, according to the Mines website

Source: Uzma Kamarul, ISC President

“[Despite current challenges,] the ISC remains positive and are here to support the returning and incoming international students. Although a large number of first-years are still abroad in their home country, the ISC is planning for virtual events that they could take part in, welcoming them to the campus community.”

American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)

385 Engage members

Source: Max Dumler, Secretary

Virtual general meetings featuring employers/companies of interest

Gauging interest for completing online collaborative projects

Tutoring for “mechanical engineering and related courses to provide students support through these tough times.”

American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)

224 Engage members

Source: Celeste Carmignani, President

Virtual technical presentations

Virtual networking event (Building the Connections)

Virtual volunteer opportunities involving K-12 outreach

Members on call to answer the questions of prospective students during Preview Mines

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)

139 Engage members

Source: Leonard Igberaese, President

“We hope doing these new things will keep our members engaged and interested during this academic school year.”

Providing self-care resources

Virtual meetings

“Along with MASU [Mines African Student Union], we’ve had listening sessions with the Mines community, MEP, and the President’s office regarding racial injustice and ways we can improve campus culture.”

Virtual social events: Online gaming tournaments Kahoot!/trivia games Movies nights Hot topic discussions



Alpha Phi Omega (APO)

58 Engage members

Source: Jessica Horii, Treasurer

“It’s been really nice being able to just see familiar faces once a week, even if it’s over zoom, and to talk about how everyone’s doing. We’ve had to cancel some of our bigger events, but we hope that we will be able to come up with lots of fun alternatives and take some time to plan ahead.”

Virtual chapter meetings

Virtual recruitment including:

Trivia night

Jackbox game night

Self-care workshop

American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES)

47 Engage members

Source: Chloe Poindexter, President

Coordinating with other MEP organizations to keep members informed of professional opportunities

Virtual social events

Virtual info sessions

I’m thoroughly impressed with the dedication and creativity our student organizations have shown in keeping their members involved. If you’re not already involved in a Mines organization, I highly recommend it!

Go to orgs.mines.edu for SAIL’s most up-to-date guidelines on hosting safe events. •