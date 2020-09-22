Yet Another Shortage: Poll Workers

“America is facing a record shortage of poll workers this year due to the coronavirus,” declares the Power the Polls initiative. Jefferson County is no exception. According to the Elections Office, they currently have about half the necessary staff. Employment as a poll worker (yes, employment – these are paid positions) can last anywhere between a month and a day. Polling centers usually have staff working 30 to 40 hours a week, so a student could make a decent chunk of money this election season.

It is important to note that schedules as a student don’t always match up with the desires of the JeffCo Elections Office–they prefer people available to work set hours. However, they assured me they welcome anyone and everyone and are more than happy to work with you to find a position that fits.

Being a short-term poll worker certainly seems interesting and somewhat lucrative, but I think Power to the Polls said it best in their statement: “Our democracy depends on ordinary people who make sure elections run smoothly and everyone’s vote is counted. You can make sure we have a safe, fair, efficient election for all.”

To find out more about becoming a poll worker, check out powerthepolls.org. If you want to apply to be an Election Judge for Jefferson County, go to jeffco.us/608/Election-Judges. If you have specific questions for the JeffCo Election Staffing department, call (303) 2718101 or email electionstaffing@votejeffco.com. •