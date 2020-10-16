To Nominate or Not to Nominate? Debate Over the SCOTUS Vacancy

Image courtesy of Sadie Jonson.

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18 has led to an intense partisan battle on whether or not the next justice should be confirmed by the current administration or the nomination delayed until the November election has been decided. While Supreme Court vacancies have opened 29 times during past election years, such an event has never taken place after July, making this an unprecedented decision in American politics that could have ripple effects well beyond the upcoming election. President Donald Trump’s political advisors believe a SCOTUS confirmation could provide a needed boost to his campaign. The president also hopes to win a strong conservative majority in SCOTUS prior to the election on November 4th, in case an issue with the vote count results in the Supreme Court being called upon to adjudicate the winner of the election. This is a scenario he has repeatedly predicted as a result of increased voting by mail.

Democrats have voiced staunch disapproval of a nomination before the November election, pointing to how a similar situation was handled in February 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans declined a hearing even before President Barack Obama put forth his nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, saying that it was too close to the election and the nomination should be the jurisdiction of the next president. Senators cited the “Biden rule,” referring to a 1992 speech by Vice President Joe Biden in which he stated that a Supreme Court nomination must be put on hold “once the political season is underway.” As a result, Democrats contend that pushing to confirm the next justice within two months of the 2020 election is rushed and is a hypocritical stance by the Republicans. President Trump argued in the first presidential debate that he was elected for a 4-year term and that he is entitled and obligated to carry out his duties for that full period.

Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have stated that they will not support a nomination this close to the election, but with Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) expressing approval, it is unlikely that the Senate will block a nomination. The only plausible strategy being considered as a countermeasure by Democratic Senators is Rule XIV, which allows any senator to add a bill to the calendar up to two legislative days before the bill is introduced for Senate discussion. Theoretically, every Democratic Senator could bring a bill forward and two legislative days later, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) would bring up each bill individually, file cloture, and withdraw the motion to proceed with that bill. Senator Schumer could repeatedly follow this procedure until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) was forced to shut down the Senate. The main drawback with this strategy is that a legislative day only happens when the Senate adjourns from one day to the next; if the Senate recesses, the legislative day will not pass. Therefore, if Senator McConnell prevents the Senate from adjourning, the Rule XIV bills would not see the floor in time. This leaves Democrats no other strategy to counteract the nomination, thus many Democrats have shifted the focus back to winning the election in November, emphasizing that a win could counteract a strong Supreme Court conservative majority.

President Trump has chosen Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his SCOTUS nominee. If confirmed, Barrett would be the third justice placed on the court during his administration. This would be the second highest total justices confirmed by a first term president, second only to President Richard Nixon, who named four during his first term. Judge Barrett’s addition to the Supreme Court would guarantee a conservative court for decades, with 6 out of 9 seats held by conservative justices. She would be the fifth female SCOTUS justice and would offer a different perspective than the sitting female justices, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

At 48 and with only 3 years of experience as a judge, Judge Barrett would be the youngest justice and have the least courtroom experience in the current court, yet her prestigious credentials already point to her scholarly prowess. Barrett graduated from Notre Dame Law School with summa cum laude distinction and has worked as a faculty member there since 2002. She also clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia and was noted by colleagues as a favorite of the justice. Since being appointed by President Trump in 2017, Barrett has served on the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees cases from Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Judge Barrett is considered a textualist and originalist for her interpretation of the law through its plain words and of the Constitution based on how its authors understood and intended it. Barrett’s firm anti-abortion views are in direct contrast to Justice Ginsburg, a fierce supporter of abortion rights, setting the stage for a harsh debate on this topic during confirmation hearings. Another topic that would likely see hostile partisan debate is the Affordable Care Act. Judge Barrett has criticized both the ACA as well as Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision to uphold it. Her religious convictions present the strongest appeal to her conservative supporters and the largest concern to liberal opponents, who have questioned her ability to separate her personal dogma from her interpretation of the law. In her own words, Barrett has denounced these claims and presented herself as an objective public servant seeking to serve the American people rather than her own ideals.

Although the SCOTUS vacancy has the potential to rouse bipartisan action, a recent survey by the Washington Post and ABC News indicates that it may lead to higher poll turnout for Democrats compared to Republicans. The survey found that 64 percent of Biden’s supporters felt the vacancy made a Democratic election win more important, while only 37 percent of Trump’s supporters felt the same. In response, Biden has galvanized his Democratic base, emphasizing the importance of voters showing up to the polls in November.

A roadblock developed recently with the COVID-19 diagnosis of many Senators, including two members of the Judiciary Committee, Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), making time the biggest factor affecting the outcome at this point. McConnell has suspended Senate floor action for two weeks pending more diagnoses, but the committee is still scheduled to meet for Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings, another move that has been met with Democratic backlash.

The Post-ABC poll shows that the majority of Americans want the next justice to be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election. Additionally, a Hill-HarrisX poll shows that 74 percent of Americans (containing 55 percent of Republicans) prefer the Senate to prioritize an additional coronavirus stimulus bill first. However, McConnell plans to proceed with the nomination as the top priority when the Senate reconvenes. After announcing on October 6th a halt to COVID-19 stimulus discussions with Democrats until after the election, President Trump has reopened negotiations with Congress, but a compromise remains elusive.

Given the current COVID-19 diagnoses in the Senate, this debate may be naturally resolved if the Senators remain ill until October 19, the date that a quorum is needed to move Barrett’s nomination out of the committee. •

Sources: NY Times, CNN, Independent, Washington Post, The Hill,

CBS News.