A Holiday Music Debate

Image courtesy of Molly Adams.

So, when is it? After Halloween? When it first snows? After Thanksgiving? Never? Always? We are now at the time of year when the greatest debate about the Holidays takes place! When can you start listening to holiday and Christmas music? The answers to this question are extremely varied, and almost everyone is very passionate about their opinion. The dates designated as the appropriate times to initiate these festive tunes have strong points to support them. Arguments for setting deadlines for Christmas music are extremely necessary, as it is really hard to argue against constantly listening to Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the beauty of Taylor Swift’s “Last Christmas.” Not only do these artists’ Christmas music highlight their incredible voices, but the tunes bring joy to all those listening. The holly jolly spirit is definitely a fun mindset to be in, so it is understandable that people want to experience it for longer than the short holiday season. Especially during these stressful times, a lovely serotonin boost from holiday music is nice to have. Even with the acknowledgment that festive music can be listened to for longer than December, when is the exact start date?

First off, a time period for Halloween music must be taken into account. Looking through the musical archives for this holiday reveals many masterpieces. “Monster Mash,” “This is Halloween,” and “Ghostbusters” are just a few of the incredible pieces of music that come from Halloween. Listening to Christmas music before October 31st may be dishonoring these songs. But, if you are looking for the cheer of the Christmas season, do spooky tunes have the effect that you are looking for? If not, holiday music may be acceptable even before Halloween, which is immensely controversial. Moving the date farther along, how about after Halloween? Now the two most popular sides of the debate are introduced: can you listen to music right after Halloween or only once Thanksgiving is over? This does bring in several arguments about Thanksgiving music and if Thanksgiving qualifies as a festive holiday. Although it is a lot less common, Thanksgiving music does exist. It may not be as plentiful or popular as Christmas music, but its existence should be acknowledged, especially “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” because lyric-less music is still amazing music. If Thanksgiving music gives you the same amazing feeling that Christmas music does, then you can save the holly jolly tunes for after Thanksgiving. This makes Christmas music more special and less overplayed, causing the holiday serotonin boost to last longer. Regardless of many Thanksgiving music masterpieces, it does not provide enough holiday joy for everyone. Therefore, Christmas music may have to be played before Thanksgiving.

To conclude the debate, the decision may be that as long as you can strongly argue your choice to listen to Christmas and holiday music at a certain time, then it is the appropriate time. Now with that debate discussed… is the Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween or a Christmas movie?