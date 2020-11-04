A Movement Grows in Golden

Students striking in Golden.

Image courtesy of Aidan Lewis.

At a school not known for student activism, activism there has been. Yes, at our Colorado School of Mines a small and dedicated group of students has been demonstrating in favor of environmental protection. Starting on September 25th, students and neighbors have gathered each Friday at the corner of Washington Avenue and Tenth Streets in Downtown Golden. Participants hold signs and solicit honks and waves from drivers passing by, mostly affirmative. On the signs are written creative clauses as well as specific ideas advocating for action against climate change and for policy change. Those present often engage in thoughtful conversation on environmental topics including pollution, global warming, and forest fires.

As ideas have been shared and largely agreed upon, a sense of community has built among attendees. Attendees have included each other in campus sustainability initiatives including a campaign and petition in favor of more solar power on campus and Green Team initiatives such as a public awareness campaign for water and energy efficiency.

Adam Schwartz is a student in his first year at Mines who is helping lead the campus solar committee and participates in the protests. Adam says that by participating in demonstrations he aims to show his viewpoint, get people talking, and change minds. In the long term he would like to see more renewable energy, more preserved land, better public transportation, and high speed rail. Through activism he is pushing society to build towards those goals.

The event is registered with Fridays for the Future. Started by climate activist Greta Thurnberg, it is a global movement of students who march and strike for pro environmental action. Lauren O’Sullivan is an energetic organizer of the Golden strike and the person who registered the event. Also a first year student at Mines, she has confidently promoted the events among her friends and in the Daily Blast.

Participants say they intend to continue their activism on the street and within the Mines community while also educating and attracting new people to the cause of environmental protection. At Mines, where people are busy and public displays of activism are uncommon and perhaps uncomfortable for some, this is not without its challenges. Still, Adam has a message for those interested: “Come and let’s talk about it.”

Author’s Note: The author of this article participates in the demonstrations written about considers himself an environmentalist. However, this article is not intended to be a work of opinion. For more information he can be reached at ajlewis@mymail.mines.edu •

Maybe someday traditional vehicles will disappear.

Image courtesy of Amelia Low.