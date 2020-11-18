Image courtesy of Mines Flickr.
Undergraduate Student Gov. (USG)
Nov. 3, 2020
- Continued discussion of student workload with administration.
- USG will write a letter of support for a Money Matters Center at Mines.
- 3 phases: financial seminars, one-on-one coaching, & financial wellness classes.
- Compost bins: one may be coming to Mines Market, there is one in Periodic Table for staff only.
Oct. 27, 2020
- Parking #s: Garage 1, 740 spots; Garage II in planning; 744 more spots than last year total
- Other parking: Commuter now called yellow; General = blue; First years will be able to park on campus (AA and Q lots only); General and garage will be one
- Discussion of expanding rentable appliances on campus (things like coffee & laundry)
- The Mines Discord is open and features “hobby chats”
Graduate Student Gov. (GSG)
Nov. 11, 2020
- Student fee will NOT be changed in the spring, so GSG has a budget surplus.
- Options discussed include: $ to Final Friday, “pizza thing”, grant funds, and giving $ to Derek Morgan.
- Funds allocated to make care packages for students
- Spring Break: USG wants to send a message to admin: “keep spring break the same but just test everyone after spring break and have classes online for a bit”
- Discussion about how this could be dangerous for grad TAs who interact with many undergrads
- Other schools have split Spring Break into several “mental health” days
- International students need at least 60% of their classes in person •
'Governing Bodies Update – 11/17/2020' has no commentsBe the first to comment this post!