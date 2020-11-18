Governing Bodies Update – 11/17/2020

Undergraduate Student Gov. (USG) 
Nov. 3, 2020

  • Continued discussion of student workload with administration.
  • USG will write a letter of support for a Money Matters Center at Mines.
    • 3 phases: financial seminars, one-on-one coaching, & financial wellness classes.
  • Compost bins: one may be coming to Mines Market, there is one in Periodic Table for staff only.

Oct. 27, 2020

  • Parking #s: Garage 1, 740 spots; Garage II in planning; 744 more spots than last year total
  • Other parking: Commuter now called yellow; General = blue; First years will be able to park on campus (AA and Q lots only); General and garage will be one
  •  Discussion of expanding rentable appliances on campus (things like coffee & laundry)
  • The Mines Discord is open and features “hobby chats”

Graduate Student Gov. (GSG)
Nov. 11, 2020

  • Student fee will NOT be changed in the spring, so GSG has a budget surplus.
    • Options discussed include: $ to Final Friday, “pizza thing”, grant funds, and giving $ to Derek Morgan.
  • Funds allocated to make care packages for students
  • Spring Break: USG wants to send a message to admin: “keep spring break the same but just test everyone after spring break and have classes online for a bit”
    • Discussion about how this could be dangerous for grad TAs who interact with many undergrads
    • Other schools have split Spring Break into several “mental health” days
    • International students need at least 60% of their classes in person •

Sophia Becker
