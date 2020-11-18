Governing Bodies Update – 11/17/2020

Sophia Becker graduated in 2020 with her B.S. in Chemical Engineering and is currently a Master's student in the Engineering and Technology Management program.

Search for:

Categories Categories Select Category About Us Announcements Art Basketball Books Campus Issues Campus Power Rankings Campus Surveys Community Spotlight Cooking Corner Cross Country / Track & Field Department in Review Editorials Entertainment Faculty Spotlight Featured Features Fiction and Creative Writing Football From the Archive Gear Geek of the Week Golf Health Helluva Hot Take Lifestyle Minds at Mines Mines History Mines News Morals for Your Story Movies Music National News News News Op-Ed Opinion Outdoors Police Blotter Political Satire Scientific Discoveries Soccer Softball & Baseball Sports Spotlight Student Organizations Students Abroad Swimming & Diving Television Uncategorized Video Games Volleyball World Headlines Wrestling