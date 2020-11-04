Governing Bodies Update

Ever wondered what’s going on with the school? I know I often do! Beginning this issue, The Oredigger will be providing the highlights of the meeting minutes of the Mines governing bodies.

Undergraduate Student Government

Oct. 13, 2020

• Bipoc is trying to increase meeting attendance. USG recommends their meetings last for an hour after 5:00.

• USG representatives are doing research in response to a “What’s Your Beef?” about Blaster’s Brew closing.

• Creation of Oredigger Ambassador programs, a way to continue CSM 101 without the educational aspect. Applications will roll out a month from the date of the meeting minutes.

• Discussion of “Carefrontation,” a program designed help people feel comfortable with confronting others about COVID-related issues.

• Discussion of setting up a Mines discord server (they are currently working it with the Junior class), which will contain COVID-safe “study spaces.”

• Care packages for the 150 quarantined students were scheduled to be sent in the next week.

• A campus-wide compost collection program would cost too much, but a senior design group is pilot testing one in Mines Park.

• Next semester, faculty are being asked to teach half of their courses in “true face to face format.” USG recommended that students want face to face and intend to open up hours for more classrooms to support this format.

Oct. 6, 2020

• Discussion of Proctorio–they know it is invasive. USG wants to work with the Trefny center to give professors guided advice.

• “What’s Your Beef?”–workout spaces are too small. Response: workout spaces are being built in new residence halls like Spruce and 1750 Jackson. In addition, there are plans to expand the gym eventually.

Graduate Student Government

Oct. 26, 2020

• The spring break town hall is being moved, but will not be at the beginning or end of the semester.

• It was decided that the student fee will stay the same next semester as it did this semester rather than being reduced. Reason cited is “to cover some deficits and pre planning.”

Oct. 12, 2020

• The addition of an MEP representative was discussed and approved unanimously.

• 12 family assistance grants were awarded.