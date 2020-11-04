How the Internet’s New Age Started (with that One Gorilla)

Graphic courtesy of Zachary Barry.

The internet meme has been repeated thousands, if not millions, of times across the entire internet: “All of this chaos started with that one gorilla in 2016”. This infamous saying originates from the unfortunate death of the Cincinnati Zoo’s gorilla, Harambe, on May 28th, 2016, which instigated internet outrage over the accidental passing of a beloved animal (if there is anything the internet can agree on in such a divisive present, it is that animals are almost always endearing). While a specific event concerning a zoo animal does not have any actual relation to the supposed “downfall” of modern society, it did mark a turning point–that had been culminating over time–for internet culture. It could be identified as the start of the next step, even as the “New Age” of internet culture.

While memes and meme culture have always been prevalent across the internet, any attempt to compare the current status of social media to the state as recent as six years ago would be utterly futile. Deep fried filters, bass-boosted videos, and post-post-post-ironic image captions are but a few examples of developments seen in social media’s comedy circles (specifically on Instagram, Reddit, and Twitter). Even TikTok, which has possessed immense presence in internet culture over the past year-and-a-half, did not come about as a fully available app until mid-2018. That is evidence alone of just how expeditious the rate of information spreading has become in the last four years, since it has taken most other prior social media a few years of development to gain standing as worldwide phenomena. Although international standing may not be convincing enough to some (since there could easily be assistance from international userbases and awareness from transfers of content to other social media), the money does not lie. Popular camera-based social media app Snapchat was valued at anywhere between $20-25 billion back in 2017, and this value has only increased since then. Other examples of comprehensive, online monetization include Google’s acquisitions of Facebook and YouTube, the rise of influencers as a percentage of the workforce, and the heavier incorporation of media companies on YouTube and Twitter. It all happened under the public’s nose, hence why the meme concerning Harambe almost always arrives when attempting to rationalize the New Age’s circumstances. It happened to be such an odd occurrence with a response comparable to modern meme culture (originally started by musician Joji Miller under his comedy persona, “Filthy Frank”) that it made sense to use it as a semi-ironic scapegoat. Then again, it may have just been because of the infamous 2016 election, since it was the first of its kind to totally consider the generation raised with internet access as a portion of the voting population.

Ignoring anyone’s political affiliation, the announcement and subsequent running of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was beyond humorous from 2015 to 2016, for this was a media mogul attempting to transition to one of the highest positions of power in the sphere of international politics. The fact that Trump then continued on to win that presidency only added to the humor, where jokes did not even have to be made because the historical list of, “George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy… oh, and Donald J. Trump” was more than sufficient. Once his victory had occurred and astonished millions of Americans, there may have also been a subconscious relinquishing of all order in internet culture. To the youth of America that had seen history be made, what else could come next? Well, what resulted was really just more omnipresence of information due to the internet’s constantly advancing inclusion in people’s daily lives.

Both politics and budgeted media had finally become totally involved in the capabilities of online culture/processes, a series of decisions that would eventually lead to the ubiquitous use of the internet in the present. It does not just stem from visual/auditory media either, since there have been plenty of other types of businesses utilizing online connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. These include food delivery/pickup services, niche-based subscription services, and, most apparently, more accessibility for educational resources over the immensely successful communication software, Zoom. These businesses did exist before the occurrence of the pandemic, but it was the quarantine itself that catalyzed their importance and made their availability so much more unmistakable. Mines students, assumedly know this very well due to consistent employment of the internet for research & project completion, and they will only continue as they progress further and further into a future that aims to revolutionize engineering in almost every aspect. This may not necessarily correlate with the rise of memes or politics in the online space, but these matters will only continue to push the internet’s presence and therefore its ability to assist almost every other field of modern civilization.

With the pressing Presidential Election coming this Tuesday (the day this issue will release), there is quite possibly more awareness of American politics than there has ever been in the entirety of American history. This makes utter and total sense, when one remembers that American politics has been one of the leading forces in the internet’s New Age (this includes both comedic and serious affairs, since they stem from awareness of the same subject). Aside from politics, there still stands the omnipresence of the internet that has developed over the past few years for the sake of information networks, business dealings, and–especially- -the entertainment of its users. We understand how it happened, and how we have been employing it for specific purposes. Only one question remains: how will the internet proceed next? •