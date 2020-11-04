Interview with PCJ: Part II

Image courtesy of Ashley Potter.

. . . and we’re back! The Oredigger presents: Part II of our exclusive interview with Mines President Paul C. Johnson (affectionately known on campus as “PCJ”). The questions we asked in this portion are quite different than those in the last portion (no COVID discussion here!); in this article, we will cover President Johnson’s perceptions of and goals for the Mines community in addition to his thoughts on the preservation of Mines’s historic President’s House.

We’ve heard a lot about improving Mines student culture, so we went straight to the source and asked: “How would you describe Mines’s culture? Is there anything you would change about it?”

“It’s a very community-centric culture that values hard work and embraces challenge. I always use ‘community’ and a lot when I talk about Mines. Obviously challenge comes up a lot, and people work very hard here. All of that I really like. I think having a university that values a strong work ethic and where people really do care about each other is really important.

“We really value the wonderful students that come here from the institutional side of things. That’s what keeps a lot of people going, the opportunity to spend 15 minutes with you, or the opportunity to teach in the classroom. So I think those things are all great, all terrific aspects of the culture.

“This is my sixth year and culture change has been a big thing for me. I think when I came in the door, a big part of it was trying to move the university to a little bit more of a student-centric mode. Where the students played a much stronger role in the university as opposed to their only role was to just follow rules. I think we’ve actually been pretty successful in that part. We can point to a lot of things that are totally the result of students over the last four or five years. So I think that part’s going well.

“The part that is always interesting to me is we are an engineering and applied sciences school and we’re all going to go work in fields with rapid change and things that are going to happen we can’t even imagine yet.

“But our culture is really resistant to change. Moving something this far [PCJ holds hands closely apart] has to generate tons of discussion instead of a “hey, that’s cool, let’s see what happens” kind of attitude. There’s like a tendency to not take risks or try things. That’s the other part of the culture that I’m trying to work on. It manifests itself, both in the students and in the faculty and the staff. But I think we’re getting there. I do think we’re much more experimental and open to change than we were. For those of you who will be around for another few years, I think between now and the 150th anniversary [2024], you’re going to see a lot of things happen that are just super cool. I think through that we’re going to be like, ‘Okay, you know what the world didn’t fall apart and this was actually fun doing something different.’ Some things will crater and go away and some ideas will stick around for a long time. So I think it’s that it’s that change getting the university as a whole to be more entrepreneurial and more open to experimenting; taking a little bit of risk and embracing that as something that makes life more interesting.”

Innovation and leadership programs have been referenced more and more lately in the Mines Newsroom, which could cause concern among some groups. We asked about it, and PCJ’s response was quite informative (and should ease some of that concern).

“With the introduction of more programs outside of STEM (the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, the Grewcock Scholars, etc.), is broadening the focus of the school part of your vision for its future?”

“I don’t know if I characterize it as broadening . . . if you look at where we started, Mines has been an incredibly technically focused university with very strong ties to industries . . . The thing that was valued the most was the incredible technical depth of our graduates with this combination of hands on training made us stand out and has served us really well. We’re not going to abandon that. But if you look in the future or you spend time talking to leaders of companies, that’s not going to be enough.

“What you’re seeing is us adding the complimentary things that are going to be really critical to you still being that graduate that stands out no matter where you go in your life. The things that have come up most frequently and discussion is business acumen, leadership, and professional development that goes around your technical skills. If you talk to our alums, many of them are entrepreneurs. They might leave Mines and their first job might be with a large company but they eventually become entrepreneurs and start their own things . . . It’s all those skills that you need to really excel once you get into your first job.

“What we were all about before was those 130 or so credit hours that you took and all the argument was about which classes were counted in what majors. Your development at Mines is so much more than that . . . There hasn’t always been this formal recognition of [leadership and communication skills] here . . . We’ve had people graduating who were amazing straight-A students in all the technical courses but they couldn’t give a presentation to the CEO of a company.

“If you want to really be successful in life, and we want our graduates to be successful in what they do, what do you really need? It’s more than just the degree with those classes that you took. We’re trying to be much more deliberate about those things and recognizing we have students . . . who have really no interest in going to work for a big company. They want to go work for an NGO or whatever it is, and we got to make sure they’re ready for that. That’s kind of what’s behind all of this. It’s certainly adding things to what we were and in some ways, it’s shifting the focus a little bit.

“I have this one diagram that sometimes I show to our board of governors or trustees. It’s three intersecting circles (and it turns out if you have three identically sized circles and you intersect in the right way it magically forms the Mines logo): the top circle is what I call the technical circle, the lower left is business skills, and the lower right is context (the why do we do things, the context in which we learn things) . . . We need to be at that intersection of those circles, whereas we started our history way up in the technical circle. [The introductions of these programs outside of STEM are] moving that focus to that spot.

Figure 1: PCJ’s goal is to prepare us in a variety of ways for a variety of careers.

Image courtesy of Sophia Becker.

Sophia: “So you’re just trying to enhance the engineers, not turn into Boulder?”

PCJ: “Yeah! And when you look at it that way, you start suddenly seeing that all these other things that we do on campus, whether it’s the music programs or Mines little theater or athletics, are not just outlets for creative activity but also as platforms for contextual development outside of your technical skills.”

Some are concerned about the erasure of historical parts of campus in the Mines Master Plan, specifically the President’s House. Since PCJ is its current resident, we asked what he would like to see happen to it:

“Given the historical significance of the President’s House, yet extensive soil stability issues, what is your opinion on making it a historic landmark through the City of Golden? [Note: In 2028 the building will be 100 years old.] What are your thoughts on an EDNS/Capstone Design project focused on addressing the structural issues of the house?”

“I have a personal attraction to the President’s House. It is a really interesting quirky building. It started off as a fraternity and some of that character still remains. Golden itself [has] clay pits so it does sit on soils that expand and contract. It moves and just across the kitchen, it slopes about this much [PCJ holds up about 4 inches] over 10 feet. You can see that with the baseboards and the house as it was necessary to keep the counters level. You can walk around and there might be a new crack that opens up in the ceiling as a result of it, but it’s sort of the character of the building.

“I don’t know that there’s an advantage to being a historical landmark. So it could be that there are downsides to that that might actually get in the way of preserving the house. I don’t know that we would go that route. I would love to see this block [on which the President’s House sits]–now we actually own the whole block for the first time–really be this sort of row houses that kind of have this character. I’d like that to be the soft introduction to campus when you come in on Illinois.

“It’s a great way to have that be the first thing you walk past on the tour when you’re visiting as a prospective student. Even though the master plan says it could be a big building at some point on this whole block, I really think the more likely scenario is this row of . . . houses that look more like this one.

“I am open to students’ ideas about ways to preserve the house or mitigate the movement of it. I do know that there’s a lot of fondness for this house certainly amongst our alumni and I feel that fondness too. We’d have to think through the historical designation thing as to whether that handcuffs us more than we want to. Sometimes those designations will get in the way of you being able to make changes that you need to the house . . . Sometimes those designations make any work that you need to do twice as expensive because of the hoops that you have to go through so I don’t know if that’s the answer, but I also hope it’s a long-term part of the campus.”

Finally, we were wondering about his vision for the school’s future, so we asked: “What do you want your legacy to be at Mines?”

“I don’t think it’s important that people remember [school] presidents. I’m not in this to create a legacy. What I hope happens in my time here at Mines is that it is a better place when I leave, that Mines is better positioned for the future than it was when I came.

“We could all have a long discussion on what that would mean specifically but the worst thing that can happen to Mines is it becomes irrelevant. It just becomes this school that nobody really knows about whether or not it exists, it doesn’t matter in the world. Mines needs to exist for a purpose, it needs to exist to have an impact on the world. It’s this wonderful thing that attracts great students. But if it doesn’t change, it will be irrelevant. It has always changed with time at the right times, but that’s all I really hope for it.

“I feel like I’m plugged in to help Mines with some things and help it get positioned. Everything is sort of targeted on the year 2024. We pick that as this point in time, our sesquicentennial (and I don’t know if you can all spell that or if it rolls off your tongue really easily), to say, hey, let’s make sure Mines is still an amazing university that you can point to all sorts of places in the world where it’s had an impact and continues to have an impact through the wonderful students that graduate to the research that it does and everything in between. I just want to make sure it’s ready.” •