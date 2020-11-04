Mining . . . in . . . Space . . . !

Fig. 1 Lunar Landing Site Chart, annotated by author.

Image courtesy of the Lunar and Planetary Institute

Full disclosure: the author is a Space Resources Graduate Student.

Colorado School of Mines is leading the way in the new field of Space Resources by developing a curriculum in that area. But the field of Space Resources is highly speculative and requires a wildcatter mindset. In its fledgling stage, the Space Resources program shows much promise. Space Resources means resources that are found off-earth. Orbital resources might include Microgravity, vacuum, solar power. If you think about it, the earth is a minuscule source of materials in comparison to the vast resources available in the solar system or space. The nearest neighbor, the Moon, has much to offer; a key potential resource is water ice. This can aid the Journey to Mars in the form of oxygen to breathe, water to drink, water for radiation shielding, water to grow plants with, and as rocket fuel. The following questions and answers were arrived at via email and phone discussion with Dr. Angel Madrid, Director of the Space Resources Program.

Q: When do you see the field of Space Resources becoming more mainstream, like the Petroleum Industry is now (and even it is being legislated out of the auto industry by California)?

A: I’d say it will take 10 to 15 years for space resources to become a large enough field to have a noticeable presence on Wall Street. I think if an initial group of corporations were to take the risk in investing in the infrastructure to create an Earth/Moon (cislunar) economy, they could create a niche market and accelerate the exploration and economic development of space.

Q: Who are the current main corporate players in the field of Space Resources?

A: There are dozens of small startup companies that have entered the field in the last couple of years in the various links of the space resources value chain. Their activities include resource identification, excavation, drilling, extraction, and separation, in addition to manufacturing, construction, power, communications, and transportation. Many of these companies have developed terrestrial technologies, which can also be applied to space applications. There are also large equipment manufacturers and resource exploration companies entering the field, in addition to all the rocket launch providers and many other aerospace companies.

Q: Do you see new corporate players joining in as the field becomes more mainstream?

A: Yes (see answer from previous question). Large mining, oil & gas, aerospace, and other companies may be waiting for the small ones to take the initial risk. Once the small companies become successful, they will probably be bought out by the large corporations.

Q: Where do you see CSM Space Resources department to be in 5 years as far as corporate sponsorship, internships, curriculum and enrollment?

A: The Mines Space Resources program has grown rapidly in just the first two years since it started offering Professional Certificates, MS, and PhD degrees. It currently has more than 100 students from 5 continents, 18 countries, and with professionals from a variety of engineering fields, space agencies, and the military, as well as economists, policy makers, and entrepreneurs. It already has several students under NASA fellowships, internships, and supported by research grants. It also has various projects and students funded by private companies. We expect to see both the number of students and research projects to grow as interest in space exploration and commercial activities beyond Earth continue to increase.

Q: Are there any job placement strategies to help CSM Space Resources graduates find employment in the field of Space Resources?

A: Most of the students currently in the program are professionals already working in a variety of industries, space agencies, research groups, and the military who are seeking to gain the necessary skills to start contributing to the rapidly developing field of space resources. The few recent college graduates who have joined the program full-time and graduated with certificates and master’s degrees have gone to work to large and small companies, and several have started their own business ventures. Since we have well established relations with many of these companies and organizations, we expect to offer our graduates an increasing number of job opportunities as the space resources field grows.

The recent discovery by the NASA SOFIA 747 based observatory that water molecules are present in the Clavius crater (please see figure 1), not just the permanently shadowed craters at the poles may bring new interest to the prospect of lunar water and the utility of Space Resources. •