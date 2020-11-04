Pet Shortage

A cat can be a great companion.

Image courtesy of Amelia Low.

Since the pandemic began, we have had a lot of bad news. Every month something crazy seemed to be taking over the internet—but for some reason there was relatively little coverage on the major increase in pet adoptions. The pandemic and quarantine forced many to start working at home, meaning all those people that never had the time to get a new pet were suddenly home all the time. There was finally time to take dogs out for walks and to housetrain puppies and play with kittens and bond with cats. Adoptions skyrocketed, but that wasn’t all. The number of fostered pets went through the roof too.

When the quarantine hit, many shelters were forced to close their doors. They struggled to take care of the animals without all their volunteers and it made it harder for people to adopt. Luckily, this didn’t last too long though. Soon enough adoptions were available online, and people could schedule appointments to meet their furry friends before taking them home. With so many people home from work all day, they decided to start fostering pets—they provided a temporary home for the animals, so they didn’t have to sit in the shelter until they were adopted which reduced the capacity strain on shelters.

So many pets have been adopted, some shelters were concerned there would be a food shortage or possibly an increase in pet surrenders once the quarantine was lifted. But the outcome was heartwarming. There hasn’t been a notable increase in pet surrenders since—in fact, increased adoption rates are still much higher than even just last year.

This news was especially good when also looking at the increase in overall stress in the average household. Pets have been proven to reduce anxiety and stress, so it is wonderful to think that in an increasingly stressful time, there are more and more pets around to help ease the difficulties. •