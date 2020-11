Police Blotter – 11/17/2020

Friday 10/16/20:

3:35 pm, Elm Hall: Theft

Disposition: Closed – No Further Investigation At This Time Tuesday

10/20/20:

11:56 am, Jackson St: Burglary 1st Degree

Disposition: Officer handled

Wednesday 10/21/20:

Pillars Parking Area: AGENCY ASSIST – Outstanding Warrant Exists for Suspect

Disposition: Custodial Arrest



5:54 pm, Kappa Sigma: TRAFFIC CODE – Accident with Damage – Duty to Stop

Disposition: Verbal/Written Warning

Saturday 10/24/20:

3:17 pm, Unspecified Location: CRIMES AGAINST PROPERTY – THEFT – 1st Degree Criminal Trespass of a Vehicle

Disposition: Closed – No Further Investigation At This Time Saturday

10/13/20:

Spruce Hall: LIQUOR LAW VIOLATION – Illegal Possession or Consumption of Alcohol

Disposition: UNDERAGE – Warning: Verbal or Written

Friday 11/06/20:

11:11 am, Marquez Hall: Theft

Disposition: Active

Monday 11/09/20:

1:34 pm, Weaver Towers: Theft

Disposition: Officer handled

Tuesday 11/10/20:

11:37 am, Mines Park: Theft

Disposition: Officer handled •