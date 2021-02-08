Searching for Forevermore

You search for a love that is real not lore,
But got trapped inside a fantasy story, Instead of finding that forevermore.

The life you lead makes finding love seem like a war.
So you resolutely start your quest to find that glory.
You search for a love that is real not lore,

But glory isn’t enough to fill that pit of longing that stretches to the floor. So you find yourself digging yourself out of a deep quarry, Instead of finding that forevermore.

Despite the difficulty of the quest, you still search for that amour.
Crawling desperately through what feels like forbidden territory.
You search for a love that is real not lore. You search and search for that love that can break barriers and make you soar,
And one day you find something but feels compulsory; Instead of finding that forevermore.

You resolve to spend time alone, and gaze into that inner core.
And you realize being alone is not purgatory.
You searched for a love that was real not lore,
And you found that forevermore.

