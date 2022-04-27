Music Column

By Jade Glaister

If you’ve been following this year’s series of music “columns,” you may have noticed that none of these articles have actually been put into a singular column. Well, in honor of the last edition of the academic year, I present to you… the April Music COLUMN: Recently Released Albums/EPs – “I’m A Disappointment” by Sarcastic Sounds – “(Un)Commentary” by Alec Benjamin – “It’s 2016 Somewhere” by Ricky Montgomery – “No Romeo EP” by Dylan Recently Released Singles – “Memories” by Conan Gray – “Sidelines” by Phoebe Bridgers – “One Step Ahead” by Jack Johnson – “The Kitchen” by Briston Maroney – “hate to be lame” by Lizzy McAlpine feat. FINNEAS.

