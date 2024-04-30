Hello Golden!

Allison Klemstein – Incoming EIC

Golden Farmer’s Market – Starting June 1

The Golden Farmer’s Market returns for the summer and fall season starting Saturday, June 1st. The market runs 8 am – 1 pm and hosts a variety of small businesses from the Golden and Denver area. From refreshing lemonade and coffee to organic produce, dog treats, and homemade pasta, there’s something at the farmer’s market sure to please every customer. There are also live music performances occurring periodically. It’s a great way to get outside, get fresh groceries from local farmers, and engage with fellow members of the Golden community. You can also get involved as a volunteer at the market by visiting their website.

Golden Super Cruise Car Show – Summer Saturdays

Starting the first Saturday in May and going through October, the Golden Super Cruise runs Saturdays 5 pm – 8:30 pm. Stretching along South Golden Road, car enthusiasts can appreciate a variety of makes and models. Come as a spectator or bring your car to show off as well along the route.

32-hour Workweek Pilot Expands to Additional City Departments

Last July, the City of Golden launched a compressed workweek pilot at the Golden Police Department. On the City’s website, a 6-month update was released on the pilot which shows a decrease in service response times, a nearly 80% decrease in overtime spending, a 50% drop in resignations and early retirement, and a consistent rating of over 90% favor for the compressed workweek pilot. Following positive data for productivity and services levels, the pilot will continue to expand as planned starting May 1. Additional City of Golden departments added to the pilot will report data regarding time management, meeting efficiency, and service delivery.

Golden Arts Festivals – June and August

If you’ll be around Golden this summer, Artsweek Golden runs June 17th to 23rd, with the festival being held the 22nd and 23rd. This week-long celebration of the arts is sponsored by Foothills Art Center and showcases local and national artists in downtown Golden. And if you’re back on campus early this fall, check out the 34th annual Golden Fine Arts festival running August 10th and 11th. The festival takes place on 11th Street ranging from Arapahoe to Maple streets, and features artists exhibiting and selling their art, live music, and food vendors.