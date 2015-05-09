Meet the Editorial Board

Editorial Board of The Oredigger Newspaper

Erica Dettmer-Radtke: Editor-in-Chief

Grace Halbach: Executive Editor

Katrina San Nicolas: News Editor

Catherine Chorney: Opinion Editor

Cassidy Harris: Arts and Entertainment Editor

Jacob Hughes: Sports Editor

Robert Lewis: Tailings Editor

Keenan Barker: Photographer

The Oredigger seeks to inform its readers accurately as to items of interest and importance.

The staff strives to uphold the principles of journalism and all its proceedings. Unsigned editorials are the opinion of The Oredigger Staff and do not necessarily represent the opinion of the Colorado School of Mines.

Please send letters to the editor to orediggerstories@gmail.com. Letters must include the author’s full name and the use of pen names is not permitted. Unsigned letters will not be printed and letters will be edited for length, clarity, taste and accuracy.

Please send advertising questions to orediggerads@gmail.com.

Office Telephone: (713) 876-7064

Email: oredig@gmail.com

Standard Mail: 1600 Maple St., Golden, CO, 80401

  1. May 9, 2015 @ 11:26 am Rob

    Did the newspaper permanently get rid of the ‘classifieds’ section?

  2. October 30, 2017 @ 8:43 am Ian Littman

    Heads-up: minesblog.com is still online, but is running a super old version of WordPress. My guess is that it’s hacked already, or it’s only a matter of time before it does get hacked. Probably want to pull that offline and replace its posts with a static site or something to that effect. The whole thing should still be on the same hosting account that the main site is on.

    (I was the one who set up the installation years back, but while I have admin access to the blog set still…don’t mind turning it over to someone else…I don’t have enough access to clean this up myself 🙂 )

