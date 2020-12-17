Staff Spotlight: Meet a Staff Writer

Meet Jade Glaister. Image courtesy of Lauren D’Ambra.

The Oredigger staff features an impressive array of writers, graphic designers, photographers, and artists. Each one of our members are vital in bringing every issue of The Oredigger to life and giving the Mines community something exciting to read about. This week we met up with one of our talented writers to share a little bit more about the work that goes into each issue of The Oredigger. Jade Glaister is one of our many enthusiastic writers. She is currently a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering and considering a minor in renewable energy. Here is a little bit of our interview, and we’d like to give a special thanks to Jade for giving us a glimpse behind the scenes of The Oredigger!

Q: When did you join The Oredigger Staff and what made you want to be a part of The Oredigger’s staff?

“This is my first year at the paper. I wanted to join because I missed writing in general, I don’t really have any classes here where I get to do it. The idea of writing about whatever I’d like and getting it published is awesome too!”

Q: How long have you been writing? Have you always written informative articles or do you prefer creative pieces?

“I’ve really been writing just this year. I wasn’t a part of any writing clubs in high school; I wanted to join my high school’s newspaper but didn’t get the chance to. I definitely like writing informative pieces and adding more of a voice to informative texts.”

Q: What have you written about so far and is there anything you’re excited to write about in the future?

“I haven’t written that much because I’ve only just joined, but for the first issue I wrote an article about athletes, because I live in the athletic dorm, so it was pretty easy to do. For the last issue, I wrote an article about quarantine and an article about voting. The voting piece was really important to me, I felt like I had a lot to say in it and I really hope it encouraged voter turnout across campus.”

Q: What is your favorite piece of writing that you’ve done for The Oredigger so far?

“My favorite piece so far has been the quarantine piece because I got to interview and add a little bit of personality to it. I also found out I had to be quarantined the night I published that article, I feel like there’s a little bit of humor in there!”