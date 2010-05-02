Greeks party up and buckle down

Ever wondered what the Greeks have been up to? In this article, you will find Greek involvement on campus, community service undertaken, and some fun events coming up. The Greeks strive to help out the campus and the community while achieving academically and still having a good time.

Scott Warren from ATO will start off with their updates. The Alpha Tau Omega House has been very busy lately. Our philanthropy chair has decided to get a new design for our breast cancer shirts. If you have not seen the new design, keep an eye out for us in the student center lobby. Please help us by buying a shirt to help support the breast cancer research. We have also been busy doing lots of community service work. The latest thing the Alpha Tau Omega house has done was going down and picking up some of the trash around Clear Creek. Finally, everyone in the house is trying to get ready for finals since they are just around the corner. We are all trying to finish the year on an excellent note making the arrival of summer relaxing and vacationing that much better.

Byron Garcia of Sigma Alpha Epsilon tells us their happenings. SAE just had their formal at Winter Park, and had an Alumni BBQ over E-Days. Also, we had a new member, Tyler Wylie, win Runner-up at the Sigma Kappa‚ Mr. Big Digger Event. The house also has a lot of participation in the on-campus Intramural Sports with members like Hunter Dunham winning first place at the track and field meet in the shot put. The house also has a good number of members in ASCSM representing the student body. There is Jesse Earle as the faculty at-large representative-elect, Benjamin Seling as senior class president-elect, Douglas Low as the senior class representative-elect, and Hunter Dunham as the junior class president-elect.

At Sigma Nu, we are ending this year with a bang. This Thursday, May 6, we are hosting our Boxer Shorts Party. Look for free food, drinks, prizes, T-shirts, and some awesome under attire. It will be at the Sigma Nu house, the circle one by the south IM field, at 8:00 PM. Everyone is invited so come out and de-stress before finals! Sigma Nu is not all play and no work as we cleaned up Mount Zion road with the Sigma Kappa Sorority for our biannual highway clean up. To add to that, many of members have been helping with Habitat for Humanity at their outlet location.

Dominic Massa tells of Kappa Sigma’s stride for on-campus leadership. The Kappa Sigma Fraternity prides itself on being involved in improving campus life. Participation on the Mines Activity Council is one of the primary ways that we accomplish this. MAC president Estevan Bunker, Friday Afternoon Club chair Scott McNear, and off-campus events chair Brady Pfeiffer are three members who pride themselves on bringing quality entertainment to all Mines students.

Blain Savage now reports the undertakings of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. The chapter is focusing on academics this year by having study sessions every Monday and Wednesday. April has been a pretty busy month for Intramural Sports. The month began with the second round of the softball tournament where Beta unfortunately had one bad inning and lost. Beta also lost in the first round of the kickball tournament later that day. The floor hockey team made playoffs, but lost in a close and competitive game. Arena football will be played later this month, along with a best-ball golf tournament and disc golf doubles tournament. Hopefully these three sports turn out well for Beta. The 12th annual Ski-A-Thon was a big success. The chapter ended up giving a check for $1000 to St. Anthony‚ Hospital for head trauma research.

The other houses are busy as well but unfortunately deprived you of their excellent undertakings. As for the Inter-Fraternity Council, we hosted a faculty appreciation breakfast last Thursday by bringing all of the departments about forty boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts! Finally, right before the roasting of finals starts, IFC is hosting a Dead Day BBQ open to all on Friday May 7 from 11-2 PM on Kafadar Commons. Come on out to get some free food and Rockies tickets!

