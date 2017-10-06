Men’s Rugby Finishes Home Season Strong

On Sept. 9, the Men’s Rugby Team began their season off right with an impressive victory of 48-7 against the Air Force Academy. The starting fifteen-man squad was relentless in pressuring Air Force and driving the ball up field.

By half-time Air Force had only scored one try and the conversion kick, while the Orediggers were 21 points ahead. As the second half began, the team’s strong presence was solidified by another try scored. The team continued to dominate on the field for the remaining 39 minutes. While this match was a friendly between the two teams, it was an indication of the success to come.

Jump to Sept. 13, and the Men’s Rugby Team once again found themselves in Colorado Springs for their first league match of the season against the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS). The team proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with in their aggressive play, by not letting UCCS put points on the board until the 71st minute. The team would return to Golden with a 38 to 7 victory against UCCS and their sights set on Colorado Mesa for their first home game on September 17th.

The Orediggers once again proved their skill and athleticism against Mesa with a 29-17 victory, despite Mesa scoring early in the game. With two league wins under their belt, the team traveled north to face off against Montana State on Sept. 23. The match started promising with a try scored in the first 2 minutes by the Orediggers. However, Montana State would change the tide by preventing Mines from scoring the remainder of the game while continuing to tick up the scoreboard. This clash would have the team dealing with their first loss of the season.

The team currently sits in third place in the Rocky Mountain Division II bracket. They are looking forward to their remaining three games of the season and are optimistic about playoffs. The Orediggers beat Colorado College 27-10 at their last home game of the season on Oct. 1. Their final game will be Oct. 8 at Western State University.