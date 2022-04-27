Oredigger Athletes Competing at Home this Weekend

By Jeremiah Vaille

This weekend is E-Days! Several events will be hosted on campus and in Golden later this week that you should check out. Along with the events of E-Days, Colorado School of Mines athletes will be competing in Golden this weekend. Men’s baseball has four games against Regis this week and Track and Field will host a meet Friday and Saturday.

Track and Field starts the athletics competition Friday afternoon with field events at Stermole track. Baseball will also play Friday night at Jim Darden Field. The Orediggers baseball games against Regis will take place at 6 pm on Friday, 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm on Saturday, and 12:00 pm on Sunday. Track and Field will be back on the track all day Saturday for the running events and more field events.

Both teams have had a successful season so far. Baseball was 22-11 before their games against New Mexico Highlands last weekend. Several Orediggers on the track team are ranked with national times and marks as well.

The Mines men’s golf and women’s softball teams are also currently in season so be sure to cheer them on as the semester comes to an end. As always, students get into home athletic events for free with their blaster card; go cheer on your peers between E-Days events.