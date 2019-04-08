Blaster’s Culture Corner

Captain Marvel

Following its massive setup in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law, jumps back to the 90s to follow the story of Carol Danvers and her journey as the universe’s most powerful hero fighting to stop a galactic war in its tracks. Between its status as Marvel’s first female-led film, the long wait since the film’s announcement in 2016, and the character’s role in Avengers: Endgame, the hype for this film has been bubbling with anticipation. Since the film’s world premiere, reviews have been more than marvelous for this, the twenty-first entry in the MCU. Captain Marvel opened in theaters on Mar. 8.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a television adaptation on Netflix from the comic of the same name by authors Gabriel Bá and Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance). The show follows a jaded and reluctant group of superheroes after their millionaire foster father passes away and the Earth-shattering revelations uncovered by his passing. In a time where superhero fatigue is a constant, the show is a radically different take on the superhero genre. Much like the films from M. Night Shyamalan (Unbreakable, Split, and Glass) the series examines what a superhero could and should mean in a world plagued with ambiguity and onerous moral decision making. In addition to the serious undertones, the series impressively boasts two fantastic stand out performances, great visual effects, and an absolute banger of a sound track. The ten-part series dropped on Feb. 15.

Dior: From Paris to the World

The Dior Exhibit at the Denver Art Museum showcases more than two-hundred couture dresses, accessories, costume jewelry, photographs, drawings, runway videos, and other items from Dior’s enduring legacy and global influence. The exhibit highlights Christian Dior and his fashion house that revolutionized the world of high fashion post World War II in Paris and the subsequent artistic directors that led to Dior’s dominating position today. The exhibit is on display until Mar. 17.