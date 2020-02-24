Golden’s black box theatre gem

Miner’s Alley Playhouse is a local, high level professional theatre located on 13th and Washington in downtown Golden. They offer a wide range of amazing theatre events: from children’s shows and incredible musicals to educational opportunities for all ages! The 120-seat theatre features an intimate setting for all performances and the entrance to the theatre has a gorgeous wall of murals opening into an upstairs lobby and Lillie’s Saloon. Lillie’s Saloon offers a relaxing venue where theatre goers can enjoy drinks and conversation during happy hour! Lillie’s Saloon also features an art gallery displaying local artists work and show information. Founded in 1989 by Rick Bernstein and Paige Larson as The Morrison Theatre Company, Miners Alley moved to Golden in 2003 and has since become a staple of the community theatre scene. Each show is a wonderful mix of humor, seriousness and artistry – the perfect opportunity for a wonderful study break!

Miners Alley is also highly regarded across Colorado and is proudly designated as a Small Professional Theatre Level Six member of the Actors Equity Association; one of only nine Colorado Theaters to have received the honor. Miners Alley earned the designation because they “strive to provide opportunities for actors, directors, writers, designers and technicians to gain valuable experience in a positive and supportive environment and get paid a living wage”.

Every year, several amazing shows are chosen, sometimes more than one at a time! This spring, Miner’s Alley is putting on Broadway hits Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (January 24th – March 1st) and Moon Over Buffalo (March 20th – April 26th) as well as Children’s Shows Hansel & Gretel (February 1st- February 29th) and Rumpelstiltskin (March 28th – April 25th).

The tickets for children’s shows are $12.00 and student tickets for mainstage shows are $17.00! Even broke college students can afford to go out to a wonderful evening of theatre and relaxation thanks to Golden’s Hidden Gem, Miners Alley Playhouse. See minersalley.com for more information and ticketing!