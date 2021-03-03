Spider-Man: No Way Home & No Answers Yet

Image courtesy of Pixabay.

he next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be released will be Spider-Man: No Way Home. It took us a long time and a lot of fake names to finally get the actual name of the movie but we got it! The movie acts as the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home and will most likely tie into what happens in WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Let’s recap. In Far From Home Peter struggled with accepting his new responsibilities and inheriting Tony Stark’s AI system, E.D.I.T.H. He met Mysterio and was introduced to the multiverse, or so he thought (the multiverse was introduced to us in Avengers: Endgame). After handing over the responsibility of E.D.I.T.H. to Mysterio, he reveals himself to be another of Stark’s enemies that wants to exact his revenge. Defeating Mysterio at the end of the movie, Peter seems to dissolve the multiverse idea and also have his identity revealed by Mysterio to the entire world.

Now that brings us to where we are and what we know today. First, the next Dr. Strange film is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which alludes to a multiverse actually existing. Next, it has been confirmed that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man movies as the characters Doc Ock and Electro. Alfred Molina appeared as the infamous Doc Ock in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies and Jamie Foxx appeared as Electro in the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies. Because of this, it has been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may reprise their roles as the beloved superhero but Tom Holland has denied these claims. However, Tom Holland is notoriously known for being an actor in the MCU who can’t keep a secret so he may not actually know. Alternatively, he may be lying like he has previously when he advertised fake Spider-Man movie titles. Jacob Batalon and Zendaya are also set to return as their respective roles as Ned and MJ.

This confirmed information does not give us everything, as it shouldn’t because that is what the movie is for, but it does provide credence for some rumors. The largest rumor surrounding this film is that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their character through a multiverse crossover. The multiverse concept outlines the possibilities that there are infinite realities and that different events could have occurred in different universes. This is how the Avengers were able to bring back the stones to stop Thanos in Endgame. With this concept, I believe that it is highly likely that the two former Spider-Man actors will return to their roles if they agree to another contract. I also believe that it’s possible that we can see the beginnings of the crossover between Fox’s superhero franchises and the MCU (as Disney recently acquired those assets). This would include the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Both of which are original to the Marvel comics and have interacted often with characters from the MCU. In WandaVision we saw the X-Men actor of Quicksilver return to his role and that may be a nod to the returning of other characters as well. Deadpool will join the MCU but he was regarded separately from the X-Men when the first two movies were made. Nonetheless, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks like it will be an amazing movie when it swings into theaters this December.