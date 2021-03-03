WandaVision, What is This Show?

Image courtesy of Pixabay.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a large and influential part of our lives since its inception in 2008. It has changed the landscape of the film industry in ways that will affect us likely for at least the next decade. The finale of the original plan of the MCU ended in 2019, but the MCU is NOT OVER YET!

Following the close of Avengers Endgame, we saw the informal disbanding of the original Avengers gang and hinting at the possible future of the MCU. With the exception of Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision is the beginning of the next stage of the MCU. Following closely after this show we will have The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as well as the Spider-Man sequel: No Way Home.

In an effort to avoid spoilers (as some of you may be waiting to watch the show until the entire season comes out), I will discuss what can be seen from the WandaVision trailers and what implications can be made. WandaVision, as the name suggests, features Wanda Maximoff and Vision who we previously saw was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The trailer simulates television sitcoms from different eras, spanning from the 1960s all the way to the 2010s. The trailer does not elaborate as to why this is, but because Vision is alive and well it can be assumed that the show may perhaps touch on an alternate reality.

SPOILERS AHEAD: READ AT OWN RISK IF YOU HAVE SEEN UP TO EPISODE 8 OF THE SHOW!

Currently, 8 episodes of the show are out and we have seen that this “phenomenon” within the town is occurring because of Wanda’s powers. With this reveal we are also shown that the Vision we see in this town was created by Wanda, who also created the house that they live in. Additionally, as of episodes 7 & 8, we see that Agatha Harkness was behind the new Quicksilver as well as sending Vision on his quest to distract him. Also, a major reveal is that Wanda is a witch and finally inherits her comic book name of Scarlet Witch. Finally, we see White Vision, an evil character that has already appeared before in the comic books but never in the MCU. This could foreshadow a potential showdown between Wanda and White Vision, but we’ll find out more on the next and final episode of WandaVision!