Music Column

Image courtesy of Zachary Barry.

The music industry has been overwhelmingly active over the course of this past month, as the work that many artists created during quarantine was finally ready to be shared with the public. Listed below are a few albums that stood out the most to me, only skimming the surface of the amazing creations that were recently released.

“OK ORCHESTRA” by AJR: This album, created by the three talented AJR brothers, nearly perfectly sums up quarantine emotions as they address politics, childhood, Humpty Dumpty, anti-heroes, socks and so many more topics in 13 beautiful bops that make you want to dance and contemplate your entire at the same time… what can better than that?

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift: This is the first of many albums that Taylor Swift is rerecording to gain proper ownership of her own music, and although it is almost too emotional to handle, it’s an incredible experience to listen to updated versions of the songs that dominated our childhood in addition to newly released songs from her vault.

“Change of Scenery II” by Quinn XCII: As we all dreamed of escaping during quarantine, Quinn XCII places this feeling throughout his latest album as many of the songs reflect the idea of getting away while others reflect on his past.

“Justice” by Justin Bieber: Collaborating with many popular artists and including a clip from one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches, this album is worth a listen even if Justin Bieber is not usually your style of music.

“Green Blue + Indigo Violet” by COIN: Part 2 of COIN’s series of rainbow mixtapes, this album discusses many deep topics while somehow still providing the listener with calmness.

Lastly, some honorable mentions of recently released singles: