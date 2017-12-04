What to Watch: December 2017

Classes are almost finished, finals are approaching, and the coveted Winter Break is almost here. Eventually you will have more free time than you will know what to do with. So what do you do? Go skiing? Spend time with friends and family? Study more? Well in-between all of that, take some time and a bit of your hard earned money to catch some flicks on the big screen. Here at The Oredigger, we have compiled some great movies debuting in December to check out.

Dec. 7

The Disaster Artist

Directed by James Franco, this comedic biographical drama looks at the making of the movie The Room. The film has an A-List cast of the likes of James Franco, Kristen Bell, Zoey Deutch, Seth Rogan, and numerous others. Those who know the film The Room, will most likely enjoy this movie. For those who do not, just search “Oh Hi Mark!” on YouTube- it is definitely worth the watch.

Dec. 8

The Shape of Water

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, this adventure fantasy piece follows a government laboratory worker during the Cold War Era whose life is forever changed by a secret classified experiment. The film has already received praise among critics and anything from del Toro is sure to be a fantastic experience. The film stars Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, and Doug Jones.

I, Tonya

This film is a biographical sports drama that follows the story of US figure skater Tonya Harding and the attack on Nancy Kerrigan before the ’94 Winter Olympics. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding as well Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. This fascinating look into American figure skating, and the events that transpired on January 6, 1994, make it a film to check out.

Dec. 15

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Arguably the most anticipated film of the year, The Last Jedi is the follow up to 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the eighth film overall in the main Star Wars series. Fans are eagerly waiting to see where Rian Johnson will take the characters of Rey, Luke Skywalker, and Kylo Ren in this installment. Sure to be a spectacle, the film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher. Don’t miss this one!

Dec. 20

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

A fresh, fun addition to the December Movie Season, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the updated sequel to Jumanji. Four teenagers discover an old video game and are sucked into the world of Jumanji. They must battle the trials and tribulations of the world while playing as the avatars of the game. This film has an all-star cast including Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. For fans of these actors and an overall fun time this is a guaranteed slam-dunk.

Dec. 22

Pitch Perfect 3

This film is the last call for the pitches. The third installment in the Pitch Perfect series will follow The Bellas as they reunite to compete in an overseas USO tour against other groups. This film is sure to bring laughs and will be a nice return to world of Pitch Perfect. The film stars Ruby Rose, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, and Elizabeth Banks.

Hostiles

Certainly an unknown film by most, Hostiles is a western drama set in 1892 that follows an Army Captain who agrees to escort a Cheyenne Chief and his family through treacherous territory. Stars Rosamund Pike, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster are sure to bring a spark to a genre of film that has largely been absent from entertainment these past few years. While it is not a Star Wars or superhero movie, this film is intriguing enough to warrant a theater visit.

Dec. 29

The Phantom Thread

Rounding out 2017 is Phantom Thread. Set in 1950s London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock’s life is altered when a young strong-willed Alma becomes his muse. This film has the fantastic pairing of actor Daniel Day-Lewis and director Paul Thomas Anderson who worked together on the excellent film There Will Be Blood. At first glance, this film may not be eye-catching, but has the potential to be a fantastic display of compelling storytelling, tremendous performances, and great directing. Daniel Day-Lewis has announced this will be his final film, so he is sure to go out with a bang.

There you have it, eight films to check out during December. If for some reason you have hesitation about these films, fear not because you can still check out a few films that you may have missed from November (Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League, Murder on the Orient Express, A Bad Mom’s Christmas). Also, if you have yet to see Blade Runner 2049, after you finish reading this, head to the theater. Best of luck with exams and enjoy Winter Break!