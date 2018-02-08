Greek Life Night at the Basketball Game

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Men’s Basketball team stomped Chadron State 83-56. They were aided on court by Luke Schroepfer and Adam Laine, scoring 21 and 18 points respectively. The team was also supported by strong home crowd, including over 200 fraternity and sorority members- it was Greek Life Night in Lockridge! Erin Clark, the Panhellenic Council Liaison from Kappa Alpha Theta worked closely with Kate Burke, the Athletics Promotions Manager, to set the night up. Clark called the game “a big success”, noting that it was awesome that “all the individual houses could come and just be together as Mines Greek Life”.

In between the fun on court as the Orediggers defeated Chadron, there were entertaining events featuring leaders of various fraternities and sororities. Sigma Alpha Epsilon President Tom Riley, and Sigma Phi Epsilon President Cole Casey started off the fun less than 10 minutes into the game, with a race consisting of a tricycle ride down the length of the court, picking up a basketball, and then running back down the court to see who could make a basket first. While Casey missed his first layup attempt, he had plenty of time to score his second, as Riley had struggled getting his tricycle down the court. Riley attempted a last second shot, but Casey won by a hair.

Another notable event was Pi Beta Phi President Rebecca Dinkle and Kappa Alpha Theta President Megan Wolf doing “Dress, Dribble, Drive!”. This consists of the ladies putting on oversized basketball jerseys, shorts, and shoes, and then running down the court and attempting a shot. Dinkle won with ease, but only because Wolf was struggling to dribble while wearing the oversized attire!

With just 8 minutes left in the game, Sigma Nu Vice President, Kamren Wong, nailed a 90 foot putt on his 2nd attempt of the event, and the crowd went wild! 90 feet may not seem like a lot, but it is just 4 feet shy of the entire length of the court.

Clark noted that “most people stayed until the end of the game,” despite the dominance that Mines had over Chadron for the majority of the night. “It is exciting that everyone was having so much fun!” Clark touched on the high energy that Greek Life brought to the game, saying the larger and more diverse crowd “was a lot of fun, and super cool that we could all support the team!” Clark said she hopes that this can become an annual event.