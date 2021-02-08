Valentine’s at Mines

From Friday, February 12th – Tuesday, February 16th, the SAIL office will be celebrating “Oredigger Love” – an entire weekend dedicated to celebrating yourself, what it means to be an Oredigger, and all those you love in the Mines community.

Events throughout the weekend will include chocolate flower bouquets, tie-dye, yoga, empowerment braceletes, vision statement framing, a “Build your Own Bouquet” event, sweet treats and good eats, a Valentine’s Day Dinner, a pet instagram competition, zoomba, Bachelor Franchise Trivia with TWO special guests, goodie bags, and Black to the Future. All of these events are FREE for Mines students to attend! Prizes will also be available at some of the events, such as a free meal kit for the Valentine’s Day Dinner and giveaway goodie bags from the SAIL team.

– – – – – – – –

Some event details are still being confirmed, so not all events are listed. Check Engage daily as we continue to update the events! To see the full list of events, visit Engage and click on “Events”.

– – – – – – – –

Event Highlights:

Friday, February 12th

Oredigger’s Love Tie-Dye hosted by SAIL

FREE Tie-Dye Supplies, Including Shirt

Saturday, February 13th

Oredigger’s Love Yoga hosted by SAIL

Oredigger Empowerment hosted by SAIL

Sunday, February 14th

Create Your Own Bouquet hosted by SAIL

FREE Flowers

Flowers Valentine’s Day Dinner with SAIL & Fighting Hunger at Mines

The first 15 to RSVP receive a FREE meal kit

Monday, February 15th

Oredigger’s Love Zumba hosted by SAIL

Tuesday, February 16th

Oredigger Love with MINESfulness hosted by SAIL

FREE Goodie Bags

– – – – – – – –

More information can be found at https://mines.campuslabs.com/engage/news/212230.

Questions about Oredigger Love Weekend can be directed to Haley Hannaman, the Student Clubs and Organizations Coordinator, at hhannaman@mines.edu.