Valentine’s at Mines

From Friday, February 12th – Tuesday, February 16th, the SAIL office will be celebrating “Oredigger Love” – an entire weekend dedicated to celebrating yourself, what it means to be an Oredigger, and all those you love in the Mines community.
Events throughout the weekend will include chocolate flower bouquets, tie-dye, yoga, empowerment braceletes, vision statement framing, a “Build your Own Bouquet” event, sweet treats and good eats, a Valentine’s Day Dinner, a pet instagram competition, zoomba, Bachelor Franchise Trivia with TWO special guests, goodie bags, and Black to the Future. All of these events are FREE for Mines students to attend! Prizes will also be available at some of the events, such as a free meal kit for the Valentine’s Day Dinner and giveaway goodie bags from the SAIL team.
Some event details are still being confirmed, so not all events are listed. Check Engage daily as we continue to update the events! To see the full list of events, visit Engage and click on “Events”.
Event Highlights:
Friday, February 12th
- Oredigger’s Love Tie-Dye hosted by SAIL
- FREE Tie-Dye Supplies, Including Shirt
Saturday, February 13th
- Oredigger’s Love Yoga hosted by SAIL
- Oredigger Empowerment hosted by SAIL
Sunday, February 14th
- Create Your Own Bouquet hosted by SAIL
- FREE Flowers
- Valentine’s Day Dinner with SAIL & Fighting Hunger at Mines
- The first 15 to RSVP receive a FREE meal kit
Monday, February 15th
- Oredigger’s Love Zumba hosted by SAIL
Tuesday, February 16th
- Oredigger Love with MINESfulness hosted by SAIL
- FREE Goodie Bags
More information can be found at https://mines.campuslabs.com/engage/news/212230.
Questions about Oredigger Love Weekend can be directed to Haley Hannaman, the Student Clubs and Organizations Coordinator, at hhannaman@mines.edu.
