Mines Registrar’s Office Leaks

Are you looking to build your perfect class schedule this Fall? Make sure to check out some of these new coursed offered by the Registrar’s Office this upcoming Fall.

MEGN342. UNDERWATER BASKETWEAVING. 2.0 Semester Hr.

(I, II) An introduction to the mechanics of artistic fiber basket design while inhibited by fluid dynamics and a situational experience in related industry fields. Course will include the analysis, design and management of items produced and how the materials and manufacturing process supports the intended application of holding various objects. 1.0 hours lecture; 3.0 hours lab; 2.0 semester hours.

CBEN301. COPING WITH CHEMICAL ENGINEERING. 1.0 Semester Hrs.

(I) This course covers your options as a Chemical Engineering major at Mines. Topics include how to pull all-nighters, masking your tears after/during exams and schedule-permitting, binge drinking theory and application. Course also includes peer mentorship from a student of a different major through whom you can live vicariously through. Corequisites: CBEN307: Fluid Mechanics. 1.0 hours lecture; 1.0 semester hours.

MMNG101. INTRODUCTION TO MIMING. 3.0 Semester Hrs.

(I, II) Introductory course for students interested in pursuing the CSM Miming minor. Emphasis is placed on fostering a connection to the silent arts. Course Topics: Being trapped in a box, walking a dog, eating, pulling a rope, walking on a really windy day and styling black and white stripes. 3.0 semester hours.

CSM390. HOW TO EXPLAIN YOUR MAJOR TO YOUR PARENTS. 3.0 Semester Hrs.

(II) The class is an interactive course examining how certain majors can communicate what they have learned each semester to their parents; With everyday tasks, a Mines students can prove they have been paying attention in order to encourage your parents to have a greater understanding of what your major actually does. Electrical engineering majors will learn how to fix garage doors and electrical outlets while Civil engineering majors will learn how to build garden retaining walls and recarpet a room. Not suitable for majors with no possibility of anyone understanding them. 3.0 semester hours.

HASS150. SOCIAL COMMUNICATION. 1.0 Semester Hr.

(I, II) A five-week course which teaches the fundamentals of effectively communicating with your peers through in-person interaction, text messages and secret handshakes. Understanding messaging platforms such as Discord, GroupMe and WhatsApp included in curriculum. This is a “hands-on” course emphasizing short (5- and 10-minute) practice conversations in small groups to simulate actual discourse. Students are encouraged to make small talk outside of class with roommates, classmates and strangers about topics not including the weather. 1 hour lecture/lab; 1 semester hour.

CSCI198. JAVA AND MINECRAFT 1-6 Semester Hr.

(I, II) Pilot course in the intersection of Java and Minecraft; As you can see, we don’t quite know what the two are but in the class, we’re sure you’ll figure it out. Basic topics include the theory of dirt houses, farming fundamentals of crops and mobs, and cave spelunking without a torch. Additional topics chosen from special interests of instructor(s) and student(s). Variable credit; 1 to 6 credit hours. Repeatable for credit in different game modes.

LIFL112. TEXAN I. 3.0 Semester Hrs.

(I) Fundamentals of spoken and written Texan with an emphasis on vocabulary, idiomatic expressions of daily conversation, and Texan culture. 3 semester hours.

GEOL101. ROCK LICKING FOR ENGINEERS. 1.0 Semester Hr.

(II) Presentations by faculty members and outside professionals of different rocks and their flavor profiles to provide a comprehensive overview how the sense of taste can identify the composition of different minerals. Course will culminate in a rock and mineral charcuterie board with complimentary flavors and final presentation. Prerequisite GEGN101 or concurrent enrollment. 1 hour lecture; 1 semester hour.

EBGN180. DEALING WITH BULLIES. 3.0 Semester Hrs.

(I,II,S) This course focuses on applying an economic way of thinking and basic tools of surviving judgment from fellow students in other majors as an Econ major. Topics include cost-benefit analysis of the fight or flight response, a detailed introduction to the Mines CARE program and an exploration of services and resources offered by other majors in case of a possible major switch. Prerequisites: Declared Economics and Business Major. 3 hours lecture; 3 semester hours.