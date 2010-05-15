Cooking Corner: 15 ingredients make three course meal

Want to make a dinner that dazzles without having to buy an entire cartful of groceries? Try these recipes, all five ingredients or less, for a delicious meal that will leave your guests satisfied and your wallet full.

For an appetizer, classic Caesar salad is a quick fix and an all-time favorite.

Caesar Salad:

Ingredients:



6 cups romaine lettuce, torn up

½ cup Caesar croutons

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/3 cup Caesar dressing

Directions: Mix the lettuce, croutons, and cheese in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss till coated.

For the entrée of an Italian meal, an easy-to-make lasagna recipe is sure to please.

Lasagna:

Ingredients:



1 ½ (26 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce, pided

1 (8 ounce) package lasagna noodles

1 pound ricotta or cottage cheese

1 (8 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Spread about 1 cup spaghetti sauce in a greased 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking pan. Arrange a layer of half the uncooked lasagna on top of the sauce. Top with 1/3 of the remaining sauce, 1/2 of the ricotta, 1/3 of the mozzarella and 1/3 of the parmesan. Repeat layer. Pour the remaining sauce over the top making sure all the lasagna pieces are covered and top with the remaining mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and lightly browned. Let cool for 10 minutes and enjoy!

Of course no meal is complete without dessert. End on a high note with a simple, but tasty, chocolate éclair cake

Chocolate Éclair Cake:

Ingredients:



2 (3 ounce) boxes French Vanilla Instant pudding

3 cups cold milk

1 (8 ounce) container cool-whip

1 box graham crackers

1 (16 ounce) can chocolate frosting

Directions:

Beat the pudding mix and milk in large bowl until well mixed, and then add the cool-whip. Put a layer of graham crackers in the bottom of a lightly greased 9 x 13-inch dish. Spread 1/3 of the pudding mixture on top of the graham crackers. Repeat two more times. Top with a layer of graham crackers. Refrigerate about 30 minutes. Finish by icing the top with the chocolate frosting.

